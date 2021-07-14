Consequence Founder Alex Young Joins The What Podcast



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS

On the latest episode of The What Podcast, Consequence Founder and Publisher Alex Young joins Brad and Barry for a wide-ranging conversation on the music industry, festival scene, and more. They also chat about the origins of Consequence, the state of music journalism in 2021, and what the festival landscape will look like in a post-COVID world.

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

Advertisement

Related Video

In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The What at the links above, and make sure you’re following the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.