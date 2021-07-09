Netflix Announces Premiere Date for The Witcher Season 2

After several pandemic-related delays, Netflix has finally announced the premiere date of The Witcher Season 2. The Polish-American medieval fantasy series, based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, is returning December 17th.

According to a press statement, the synopsis of the next season of The Witcher is as follows: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.” Many stars of the season one cast will be reprising their roles, including Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey.

New additions to this season include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

Season 1 of The Witcher arrived in December 2019. Last year, Netflix announced an accompanying six-part prequel series called Blood Origin.