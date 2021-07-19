Menu
Thom Yorke Reveals Fifth Sonos Radio Mix: Stream

With new faves like black midi, vets in their prime such as Madlib, and classics by the likes of Tom Waits

July 19, 2021 | 2:58pm ET

    Thom Yorke has unveiled the fifth Sonos Radio Mix in his ongoing series “In the Absence Thereof”. This new playlist features Tom Waits, Madlib, black midi, and more.

    Yorke’s playlists are always refreshingly eclectic, spanning electronic, hip-hop, blues, rock, classical, and songs so challenging or experimental they could awaken the most jaded ears. This latest edition is no different, kicking off with Tom Waits’ 1992 classic “The Ocean Doesn’t Want Me,” before proceeding on a time-hopping, genre-defying journey.

    There are a handful of cuts from 2021, including Madlib’s “Loose Goose,” black midi’s “John L,” and “Movement 7” from the recent collaboration between Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra. Besides that, Yorke isn’t afraid to reach into the past, plucking out King Crimson and Nina Simone tracks for your listening enjoyment. He also gives British electronic artist Actress the honor of including two tracks back to back, with “Save” leading into “VVY” just as it did on his 2020 album Karma & Desire. 

    Check out the tracklist and listen to the playlist below. You can also revisit the inaugural mix, as well as the second, the third, and the fourth. But not all Yorke news is about other people’s music. Earlier this year at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast, he and Johnny Greenwood debuted their new band The Smile. A few weeks ago, he revealed a fresh take on his oldest hit with “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx).”

    01. Tom Waits — The Ocean Doesn’t Want Me
    02. Actress — Save
    03. Actress (feat. Sampha) — VVY
    04. Christina Vantzou & JAB — The Maître D’ Is Dead
    05. This Heat — Not Waving
    06. Madlib — Loose Goose
    07. Paul Lansky — Small Talk
    08. Nina Simone — Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
    09. Sons of Kemet (Joshua Idehen) — Black
    10. black midi — John L
    11. Panoram — Precipitando
    12. Aldous Harding — Stop Your Tears
    13. Premiata Forneria Marconi — Impressioni di Settembre
    14. Kenny Wheeler — The Sweet Time Suite: Pt. 1 — Opening
    15. King Crimson — I Talk to the Wind
    16. Liars — Sekwar
    17. Keith Fullerton Whitman — Stereo Music for Serge Modular Synthesizer — Part 2
    18. Blawan — My Guide to Dancing on Carpet
    19. MODESELEKTOR — Minibus
    20. Rian Treanor — Metrogazer
    21. Hannah MacKay & Paul Lansky — Abc
    22. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra — Movement 7

