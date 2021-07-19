Thom Yorke Reveals Fifth Sonos Radio Mix: Stream

Thom Yorke has unveiled the fifth Sonos Radio Mix in his ongoing series “In the Absence Thereof”. This new playlist features Tom Waits, Madlib, black midi, and more.

Yorke’s playlists are always refreshingly eclectic, spanning electronic, hip-hop, blues, rock, classical, and songs so challenging or experimental they could awaken the most jaded ears. This latest edition is no different, kicking off with Tom Waits’ 1992 classic “The Ocean Doesn’t Want Me,” before proceeding on a time-hopping, genre-defying journey.

There are a handful of cuts from 2021, including Madlib’s “Loose Goose,” black midi’s “John L,” and “Movement 7” from the recent collaboration between Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and The London Symphony Orchestra. Besides that, Yorke isn’t afraid to reach into the past, plucking out King Crimson and Nina Simone tracks for your listening enjoyment. He also gives British electronic artist Actress the honor of including two tracks back to back, with “Save” leading into “VVY” just as it did on his 2020 album Karma & Desire.

Check out the tracklist and listen to the playlist below. You can also revisit the inaugural mix, as well as the second, the third, and the fourth. But not all Yorke news is about other people’s music. Earlier this year at Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm webcast, he and Johnny Greenwood debuted their new band The Smile. A few weeks ago, he revealed a fresh take on his oldest hit with “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx).”

01. Tom Waits — The Ocean Doesn’t Want Me

02. Actress — Save

03. Actress (feat. Sampha) — VVY

04. Christina Vantzou & JAB — The Maître D’ Is Dead

05. This Heat — Not Waving

06. Madlib — Loose Goose

07. Paul Lansky — Small Talk

08. Nina Simone — Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

09. Sons of Kemet (Joshua Idehen) — Black

10. black midi — John L

11. Panoram — Precipitando

12. Aldous Harding — Stop Your Tears

13. Premiata Forneria Marconi — Impressioni di Settembre

14. Kenny Wheeler — The Sweet Time Suite: Pt. 1 — Opening

15. King Crimson — I Talk to the Wind

16. Liars — Sekwar

17. Keith Fullerton Whitman — Stereo Music for Serge Modular Synthesizer — Part 2

18. Blawan — My Guide to Dancing on Carpet

19. MODESELEKTOR — Minibus

20. Rian Treanor — Metrogazer

21. Hannah MacKay & Paul Lansky — Abc

22. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra — Movement 7

