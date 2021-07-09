Artist of the Month Tkay Maidza Dissects New EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 Track by Track: Exclusive

With our Track by Track feature, artists get the chance to take listeners through each song on their latest offering. Today, our July Artist of the Month Tkay Maidza wraps up her EP trilogy with Last Year Was Werid, Vol. 3.

Our freshly minted July Artist of the Month Tkay Maidza has uncorked her new EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify, followed by a complete Track by Track breakdown of the seven-song effort.

The Australian-by-way-of-Zimbabwe rapper dropped Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 1 in 2018, and she followed that with Vol. 2 in 2020. But this is the first EP to arrive after a year of lockdowns, and Last Year Was Weird has never been more true. Vol. 3 completes the trilogy with production from longtime collaborator Dan Farber. It features the silky single “Cashmere,” the name-dropping “Kim,” and “Syrup,” which we named Song of the Week upon its initial release.

Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 will be available on vinyl starting December 10th. Pre-orders are ongoing. Aside from that, in September she’ll be coming stateside for her first North American tour in three years. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

