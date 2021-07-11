Menu
Tom Hanks Shares Hour-Long Rock ‘n’ Roll DJ Set For 65th Birthday: Stream

The actor celebrated with some rock 'n' roll on Boss Radio 66

Tom Hanks DJ set
Tom Hanks, photo via Shutterstock
July 11, 2021 | 9:50am ET

    As the director and star of the pop band comedy film That Thing You Do!, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Tom Hanks has an affinity for music. To celebrate his 65th birthday on Friday, the beloved actor assembled an hour-long DJ set of rock ’n’ roll deep cuts for Boss Radio 66, an independent online radio station.

    For fans of ‘50s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll — or those who just have an affinity for Americana nostalgia in general — Hanks’ DJ set is a delight that testifies to his extensive knowledge of the era. His set extends far beyond the Elvis and Buddy Holly classics we’ve all come to know and love, making a great opportunity for some deep discoveries. “It’s gonna be a bitchin’ year! 66! A bitchin’ year!” Hanks jokes near the end of the episode, which was produced Johnny “Big Hand” Bartlett. You can stream Hanks’ entire set here.

    After recovering from the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, Hanks hasn’t wasted much time getting back to work. Back in April, he and Steven Spielberg began production on Masters of Air, their hotly-anticipated follow-up series to 2001’s Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific.

