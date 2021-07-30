Tom Hanks to Appear in Wes Anderson’s Next Film

Tom Hanks is joining the Wes Anderson Cinematic Universe.

The beloved actor has signed on to appear in Anderson’s next film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hanks joins a cast that already includes Wes Anderson vets Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody. So far, Anderson is keeping the plot of the film film close to his twill vest, but production is already underway in Spain.

In the meantime, after a pandemic-induced delay Anderson’s The French Dispatch is finally set to hit theaters worldwide on October 22nd. Taking place in a fictional French town in the 20th century, The French Dispatch centers on a foreign outpost of an American newspaper — the Evening Sun. The action brings to life the stories from the paper’s final issue, as well as the drama around the editorial staff of The French Dispatch.

