Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Toyah and Robert Fripp Cover System of a Down’s “Chop Suey”: Watch

Wake up! The married couple are back at it again with an energetic take on the metal classic

Robert Fripp Toyah System of a Down
Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox, and Sidney Jake, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 4, 2021 | 9:55am ET

    Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp take on one of the great 21st century metal tunes in their latest “Sunday Lunch” performance. The married couple, along with the mysterious Sidney Jake, rock the System of a Down classic “Chop Suey” from their kitchen.

    Looking like characters in a Mad Max movie, Toyah and Robert go full throttle in covering “Chop Suey,” the lead single from System of a Down’s Toxicity (which celebrates its 20th anniversary in September).

    King Crimson founder Fripp has completed a full transformation from the conservative suit vest and tie he would wear at the beginning of the “Sunday Lunch” series, now donning a mohawk and theatrical eye makeup, as well as body art similar to what SOAD guitarist Daron Malakian sported in the official “Chop Suey” music video.

    Related Video

    Toyah, meanwhile, belts the song while dressed in a sheer top, black angel wings, and body paint (censored with strategic pixelation). And the enigmatic Sidney Jake, with his usual golden Guy Fawkes mask over his face, reps the tune’s originators with a System of a Down shirt.

    Since late last year, Toyah and Robert have consistently offered up entertaining covers of mostly classic hard rock and metal tracks, with Toyah’s provocative outfits and the pair’s eccentric renditions of the songs helping many of the performances go viral.

    Robert Fripp Toyah
     Editor's Pick
    Toyah Flashes Robert Fripp in Couple’s Cover of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man”: Watch

    Their cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” has racked up nearly 7.5 million views thanks in large part to Toyah wearing a see-through shirt while riding an exercise bike. The singer sported a full Catwoman outfit for a rendition of Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” and has worn a French maid getup (Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades”), a cheerleader costume (Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell”), a naughty nurse uniform (Alice Cooper’s “Poison”), a mermaid costume (Heart’s “Barracuda”), and body paint (The Prodigy’s “Firestarter”). She even fully flashed Fripp during a performance of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man.”

    Fripp, meanwhile, will soon be exiting the kitchen to embark on a King Crimson 2021 U.S. tour. The outing kicks off July 22nd in Clearwater, Florida, and runs 28 dates in total. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Watch Toyah, Robert Fripp, and Sidney Jake perform System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” below.

Latest Stories

obscura solaris video

Obscura Unleash New Song "Solaris" Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

July 2, 2021

Tye Trujillo and Noah Weiland new band Blu Weekend

Noah Weiland and Tye Trujillo Form New Band Blu Weekend

July 2, 2021

Dave Grohl disco drumming

Dave Grohl Reveals He Was Ripping Off "Old Disco" Drumming on Nirvana's Nevermind

July 1, 2021

At the Gates

At the Gates Open the Door to Experimentation on The Nightmare of Being: Review

July 1, 2021

 

boris flood no vinyl

Boris Announce Vinyl Reissues of Flood and NO via Third Man Records

July 1, 2021

glassjaw vinyl reissues

Glassjaw Announce Vinyl Reissues of Classic Albums

July 1, 2021

alexis marshall open mouth video

Alexis Marshall (Daughters) Unveils New Song "Open Mouth": Stream

June 30, 2021

Obvurt Elementary School performance

Canadian Death Metal Band Performs for Elementary School Students: Watch

June 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Toyah and Robert Fripp Cover System of a Down's "Chop Suey": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale