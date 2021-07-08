Menu
Tremonti Announces New Album Marching in Time

Alter Bridge / Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti will release the fifth LP from his solo band in September

Mark Tremonti new album 2021
Mark Tremonti, photo by Scott Diussa
July 8, 2021 | 5:14pm ET

    Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced the fifth album from his eponymous solo band, Tremonti. The set, titled Marching in Time, will feature 12 original songs and arrive September 24th via Napalm Records.

    Marching in Time, according to a press release, explores Tremonti’s love for heavy music with themes “drawing from current events from the last year to form the basis of each song.” The result is a record packed with “12 individual journeys” for each track.

    The album’s title track, “Marching in Time,” sees Tremonti telling the story of a father welcoming a child during a global pandemic, which is something the musician experienced last year. Meanwhile, first single “If Not for You” will be released shortly.

    Longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette produced the album. View the Marching in Time artwork and tracklist below, and pre-order the album in various physical formats and bundles via Napalm Records or digitally via Amazon.

    Tremonti is also prepping to hit the road with Sevendust in September. Find the tour dates here and in the poster below.

    Marching in Time Artwork:

    Tremonti album cover Tremonti Announces New Album Marching in Time

    Marching in Time Tracklist:
    01. A World Away
    02. Now and Forever
    03. If Not for You
    04. Thrown Further
    05. Let That Be Us
    06. The Last One of Us
    07. In One Piece
    08. Under the Sun
    09. Not Afraid to Lose
    10. Bleak
    11. Would You Kill
    12. Marching in Time

    Sevendust Tremonti tour

