Turnstile Book Fall 2021 Tour with $uicideboy$, Unveil New Song “Blackout”: Stream

The latest single from Turnstile's upcoming album, Glow On, arriving August 27th

Turnstile new song Blackout
Turnstile, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
July 28, 2021 | 12:40pm ET

    Turnstile have unleashed the new song “Blackout” as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Glow On. In addition, the band has unveiled dates for a fall 2021 US tour with hip-hop acts $uicideboy$ and Slowthai.

    Following the recent release of the chill-out song “Alien Love Call” (featuring Blood Orange), “Blackout” offers a wide range from Turnstile’s eclectic musical palette, including melodic verses, a hardcore chorus, and improvisational drum solos. The song is accompanied by a music video featuring animation by Alexis Jamet and Logan Triplett.

    Glow On will arrive on August 27th, and was preceded by the recent Turnstile Love Connection EP. With all four tracks from the EP (including the anthemic “Mystery”) included on the full-length album, we’ve now heard six songs from the 15-song LP, which promises to be a genre-defying collection.

    In addition to releasing the new track, Turnstile have unveiled dates for a fall tour with $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, and more. The tour kicks off September 29th in Birmingham, Alabama, and runs through a November 16th show in Nampa, Idaho. The outing will follow Turnstile’s run of headlining dates and festival appearances in late August and September.

    Take a listen to “Blackout” and see Turnstile’s tour dates with $uicideboy$ below. Pre-order Glow On via Amazon, and pick up tickets to Turnstile’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

    Turnstile new album Glow On
    Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On, Share “Alien Love Call” Featuring Blood Orange: Stream

    Turnstile’s 2021 Tour Dates with $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, and More:
    09/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces
    10/01 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World
    10/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    10/05 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
    10/07 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
    10/08 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
    10/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    10/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
    10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoors
    10/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
    10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory At The District
    10/20 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
    10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    10/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
    10/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    10/29 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
    10/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    11/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    11/03 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    11/05 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
    11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors
    11/10 – Chandler, AZ @ Rawhide Events Center
    11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park
    11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway Outdoors
    11/16 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Event Center

     

