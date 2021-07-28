Turnstile Book Fall 2021 Tour with $uicideboy$, Unveil New Song “Blackout”: Stream

Turnstile have unleashed the new song “Blackout” as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Glow On. In addition, the band has unveiled dates for a fall 2021 US tour with hip-hop acts $uicideboy$ and Slowthai.
Following the recent release of the chill-out song “Alien Love Call” (featuring Blood Orange), “Blackout” offers a wide range from Turnstile’s eclectic musical palette, including melodic verses, a hardcore chorus, and improvisational drum solos. The song is accompanied by a music video featuring animation by Alexis Jamet and Logan Triplett.
Glow On will arrive on August 27th, and was preceded by the recent Turnstile Love Connection EP. With all four tracks from the EP (including the anthemic “Mystery”) included on the full-length album, we’ve now heard six songs from the 15-song LP, which promises to be a genre-defying collection.
In addition to releasing the new track, Turnstile have unveiled dates for a fall tour with $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, and more. The tour kicks off September 29th in Birmingham, Alabama, and runs through a November 16th show in Nampa, Idaho. The outing will follow Turnstile’s run of headlining dates and festival appearances in late August and September.
Take a listen to “Blackout” and see Turnstile’s tour dates with $uicideboy$ below. Pre-order Glow On via Amazon, and pick up tickets to Turnstile’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.
Turnstile’s 2021 Tour Dates with $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, and More:
09/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces
10/01 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World
10/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
10/05 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live
10/07 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
10/08 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
10/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoors
10/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory At The District
10/20 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
10/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/29 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
10/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
11/05 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors
11/10 – Chandler, AZ @ Rawhide Events Center
11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway Outdoors
11/16 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Event Center
GREY DAY 2021
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/ERNaMB4WAb
— Long Term Effects of SUFFERING (@SUICIDEBOYS) July 27, 2021