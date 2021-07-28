Turnstile Book Fall 2021 Tour with $uicideboy$, Unveil New Song “Blackout”: Stream

Turnstile have unleashed the new song “Blackout” as the latest single from their forthcoming album, Glow On. In addition, the band has unveiled dates for a fall 2021 US tour with hip-hop acts $uicideboy$ and Slowthai.

Following the recent release of the chill-out song “Alien Love Call” (featuring Blood Orange), “Blackout” offers a wide range from Turnstile’s eclectic musical palette, including melodic verses, a hardcore chorus, and improvisational drum solos. The song is accompanied by a music video featuring animation by Alexis Jamet and Logan Triplett.

Glow On will arrive on August 27th, and was preceded by the recent Turnstile Love Connection EP. With all four tracks from the EP (including the anthemic “Mystery”) included on the full-length album, we’ve now heard six songs from the 15-song LP, which promises to be a genre-defying collection.

Advertisement

Related Video

In addition to releasing the new track, Turnstile have unveiled dates for a fall tour with $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, Slowthai, and more. The tour kicks off September 29th in Birmingham, Alabama, and runs through a November 16th show in Nampa, Idaho. The outing will follow Turnstile’s run of headlining dates and festival appearances in late August and September.

Take a listen to “Blackout” and see Turnstile’s tour dates with $uicideboy$ below. Pre-order Glow On via Amazon, and pick up tickets to Turnstile’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Turnstile’s 2021 Tour Dates with $uicideboy$, Chief Keef, and More:

09/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

10/01 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

10/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

10/05 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live

10/07 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

10/08 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

10/09 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoors

10/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory At The District

10/20 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

10/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/29 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

10/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

11/05 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors

11/10 – Chandler, AZ @ Rawhide Events Center

11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Midway Outdoors

11/16 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Event Center

GREY DAY 2021

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/ERNaMB4WAb — Long Term Effects of SUFFERING (@SUICIDEBOYS) July 27, 2021