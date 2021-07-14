Menu
Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On, Share “Alien Love Call” Featuring Blood Orange: Stream

The third album from the Baltimore band arrives August 27th

Turnstile new album Glow On
Turnstile (photo by Jose Rojas)
July 14, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Turnstile have announced their highly anticipated third album, Glow On, set to arrive on August 27th. The Baltimore act also shared the single “Alien Love Call” featuring Blood Orange.

    The band’s savvy blend of vintage and modern aesthetics is in full effect on “Alien Love Call,” which marks another significant artistic pivot for the band. Combining jazzy chords and a slow groove, Turnstile leave hardcore behind entirely on the Blood Orange-assisted track.

    Turnstile are not content with following any rote hardcore templates when it comes to sound or image. The press announcement states that Glow On is a “utopic vision” fully realized, in that Turnstile sought to create 15 songs that had no stylistic boundaries or borders — essentially reinventing hardcore by their own means. Blood Orange also appears on the album closer, “Lonely Dezires,” while the album’s cover art — a pleasing Windows-esque backdrop of clouds — is a far cry from the moshpit sleeve for 2018’s Time & Place.

    This year is looking like a one year for Turnstile. They’re fresh off last month’s release of a surprise EP, Turnstile Love Connection (all four of the EP’s songs appear on Glow On), which was preceded by the infectious single “Mystery”. The band also has a string of headlining dates booked for late summer and early fall.

    Turnstile will play headlining shows on August 22nd in New York City; August 23rd in Brooklyn, NY; August 28th in Garden Grove, CA; August 29th in Ventura, CA; August 30th in Santa Cruz, CA; and September 2nd in Austin, TX. After that, they’ll perform at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE, on September 23rd; Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY, on September 24th; and Knotfest Iowa on September 25th. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or StubHub (for shows that have sold out).

    Pre-order Glow On via Roadrunner Records. Watch the video for “Alien Love Call” and check out the album art and tracklist below.

    Glow On Artwork:

    TURNSTILE GLOW ON Album Art LO Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On, Share Alien Love Call Featuring Blood Orange: Stream

    Glow On Tracklist:
    01. Mystery
    02. Blackout
    03. Don’t Play
    04. Underwater Boi
    05. Holiday
    06. Humanoid / Shake It Up
    07. Endless
    08. Fly Again
    09. Alien Love Call (feat. Blood Orange)
    10. Wild Wrld
    11. Dance-off
    12. New Heart Design
    13. T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)
    14. No Surprise
    15. Lonely Dezires (feat. Blood Orange)

