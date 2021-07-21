Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tyler, the Creator Directs Hilarious Converse Commercial Starring Vince Staples, Henry Rollins: Watch

The Really Cool Converse Club has a reckoning with its member Tim Meadows

tyler the creator converse commercial Vince Staples, Henry Rollins, Tim Meadows
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 21, 2021 | 2:38pm ET

    Converse unveiled a new commercial today directed by none other than Tyler, the Creator.

    Starring Vince Staples, Henry Rollins, Tim Meadows, and more, the ad centers around a meeting of “The Really Cool Converse Club.” The exclusive group of Con aficionados lives by a few set-in-stone rules: 1. Never wear another shoe; 2. If you absolutely must wear another shoe, don’t; and 3. The most important rule of them all — No denim hats.

    The meeting is called to revoke the membership of Meadows’ character, Ronald Thaddeus Jackson Jr., for breaking all three bylaws. “Fuck that, I didn’t violate no rules and you can’t prove it!” Ronald protests before the group’s moderator rolls a video of him trying to hid his face behind the offending cap. Oops, sorry Ronald… caught red-handed. (Or in this case, denim-hatted.)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On Twitter, Tyler shared an extended, uncensored version of the ad, where Ronald tries to convince the room — to no avail — that the video is actually a deepfake. After all, the leather-clad greaser would never be caught dead wearing a denim hat and matching vest, right? In the end, the elderly basketball players, skaters, hipsters, rappers, and even his fellow rebel Carl (played by Rollins)vote to expel him from the club.

    “No! No, I have a family! And this is a new shirt guys!” poor Ronald wails as he’s pushed to the floor and the group surrounds him, pointing and shouting “Traitor!” as the meeting is adjourned.

    kanye west donda new album rumors
     Editor's Pick
    Everything We Know About Kanye West’s New Album

    Watch both versions of the Tyler, the Creator-helmed Converse commercial below.

    The ad arrives on the heels of the rapper’s sixth solo album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which dropped in June. Since then, Tyler’s has performed at the 2021 BET Awards, collaborated with Snoh Aalegra on her new LP, and been spotted working in the studio with Kanye West, potentially on the latter’s long-awaited album Donda.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

eric clapton discriminated audiences won't perform covid-19 uk lockdowns

Eric Clapton Won't Perform for "Discriminated" Audiences Where Vaccination Is Required

July 21, 2021

kyle meredith with robert deleo of stone temple pilots phoot amy harris

Stone Temple Pilot’s Robert DeLeo on 25 Years of Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop

July 21, 2021

Guns N' Roses Bongs and Accessories

Guns N' Roses Have an Official Line of Bongs and Smoking Accessories

July 21, 2021

bob dylan springtime in new york: the bootleg series vol. 16 1980 - 1985 box set new album tracklist

Bob Dylan's Latest Bootleg Series Boxset Covers Singer's Early 1980s Period

July 21, 2021

 

grimes new song tragedy snippet twitter tiktok social media columbia records

Grimes Teases New Song "Tragedy": Stream

July 21, 2021

mono new album pilgrimage of the soul

MONO Announce New Album Pilgrimage of the Soul, Unleash "Riptide": Stream

July 21, 2021

Ariana Grande off the table The Weeknd video stream new song music single vimeo youtube The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, photo courtesy of the artist/@ArianaGrande

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Join Forces for Live Performance of "off the table": Watch

July 21, 2021

IDLES Model Village Slowthai new song version stream Vans live video, screengrab via YouTube

IDLES Reimagine a "Model Village" with Slowthai on New Song: Stream

July 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tyler, the Creator Directs Hilarious Converse Commercial Starring Vince Staples, Henry Rollins: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale