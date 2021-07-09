Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tyler, the Creator Delivers Two Guest Features on Snoh Aalegra’s Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies: Stream

The rapper collaborates with the Swedish singer on both "NEON PEACH" and "IN THE MOMENT"

snoh aalegra tyler the creator collab neon peach in the moment stream
Snoh Aalegra (Instagram), Tyler, the Creator (photo by Caroline Daniel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 9, 2021 | 12:16pm ET

    Snoh Aalegra has dropped her third album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, and it features not one, but two collaborations with Tyler, the Creator. The rapper guests on album cuts “NEON PEACH” and “IN THE MOMENT.”

    On the former track, Tyler takes the reins on both verses between the Swedish chanteuse’s synth-driven choruses. Meanwhile the latter finds him in an echoing call and answer with Aalegra before dusting off his vocal chops to sing along on the second verse. “You don’t have to talk at me/ You can talk to me/ I can hear very well/ You can get your thoughts and your point across to me/ And there’s no need to yell/ I know it’s something that’s under your skin/ It feels like I can’t win baby,” he croons.

    Aalegra called working with the rapper a “dream collab” in a recent interview with Apple Music 1. “He’s just one of the greats of our time,” she told host Zane Lowe, adding of the two songs, ” I love them both so much, I couldn’t pick between them. So I kept both on the album. Tyler is just skilled on a different level. On top of it, he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met. So working with him was hilarious. It never felt like work. He’s so dope, I would let him produce a whole album for me. I love his work.” Stream “NEON PEACH” and “IN THE MOMENT” below.

    Related Video

    Tyler, the Creator’s pair of contributions come just weeks after the release of his sixth studio album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which was dubbed “what might be the best hip-hop album of 2021” in Consequence‘s review. To support the LP, he performed “LUMBERJACK” at the 2021 BET Awards.

Latest Stories

george harrison all things must pass 50th anniversary edition

Unreleased George Harrison Song "Cosmic Empire" Unveiled: Stream

July 9, 2021

j cole and bas share new song the jackie

J. Cole and Bas Team Up for New Single "The Jackie": Stream

July 9, 2021

Dave East and Harry Fraud Announce New Album Hoffa, Share "Diamonds": Stream

July 9, 2021

strand of oaks announces new album in heaven shares lead single

Strand of Oaks Announce New Album In Heaven, Share "Galacticana": Stream

July 9, 2021

 

Ministry new album Moral Hygiene

Ministry Announce New Album Moral Hygiene, Unleash "Good Trouble": Stream

July 9, 2021

little simz i love you i hate you new song single listen stream

Little Simz Drops New Song "I Love You, I Hate You": Stream

July 9, 2021

half waif Mythopoetics stream new album track by track Lissyelle Laricchia

Half Waif Shares Track by Track Breakdown of New Album Mythopoetics: Exclusive

July 9, 2021

spice girls feed your love 25th anniversary wannabe

Spice Girls Share Previously Unreleased 1995 Track "Feed Your Love": Stream

July 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tyler, the Creator Delivers Two Guest Features on Snoh Aalegra's Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale