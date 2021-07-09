Tyler, the Creator Delivers Two Guest Features on Snoh Aalegra’s Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies: Stream

Snoh Aalegra has dropped her third album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, and it features not one, but two collaborations with Tyler, the Creator. The rapper guests on album cuts “NEON PEACH” and “IN THE MOMENT.”

On the former track, Tyler takes the reins on both verses between the Swedish chanteuse’s synth-driven choruses. Meanwhile the latter finds him in an echoing call and answer with Aalegra before dusting off his vocal chops to sing along on the second verse. “You don’t have to talk at me/ You can talk to me/ I can hear very well/ You can get your thoughts and your point across to me/ And there’s no need to yell/ I know it’s something that’s under your skin/ It feels like I can’t win baby,” he croons.

Aalegra called working with the rapper a “dream collab” in a recent interview with Apple Music 1. “He’s just one of the greats of our time,” she told host Zane Lowe, adding of the two songs, ” I love them both so much, I couldn’t pick between them. So I kept both on the album. Tyler is just skilled on a different level. On top of it, he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met. So working with him was hilarious. It never felt like work. He’s so dope, I would let him produce a whole album for me. I love his work.” Stream “NEON PEACH” and “IN THE MOMENT” below.

Tyler, the Creator’s pair of contributions come just weeks after the release of his sixth studio album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which was dubbed “what might be the best hip-hop album of 2021” in Consequence‘s review. To support the LP, he performed “LUMBERJACK” at the 2021 BET Awards.