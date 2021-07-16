Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems Joining Criterion Collection

Uncut Gems is one of the latest titles set to be added to the Criterion Collection.

Directed by the Safdie brothers, the buzzy 2019 crime thriller stars Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler caught up in a serious gambling addiction, and will be added to the illustrious collection this coming October. The film also features LaKeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, NBA star Kevin Garnett, and a particularly memorable guest turn by The Weeknd as himself.

To mark its addition to the Criterion Collection, Uncut Gems will also receive a special physical re-release on October 26th, which will include documentaries on the making of both the movie and its soundtrack; new behind-the-scenes interviews with cinematographer Darius Khondji, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, and casting director Jennifer Venditti; a pair of short films by the Safdie brothers featuring Sandler’s character; an essay by film critic J. Hoberman; deleted and extended scenes — including a full performance of The Weeknd’s “The Morning” as featured in the film’s nightclub scene — and more.

Despite his lauded starring turn, Sandler’s performance was memorably snubbed by both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes, though he did take home the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead in 2020.

According to an Instagram post by Criterion, other titles joining Uncut Gems this fall include Humphrey Bogart’s 1941 heist flick High Sierra, Satyajit Ray’s 1961 Bengali drama Devi, the 1964 Japanese historical horror film Onibaba, Jack Arnold’s The Incredible Shrinking Man, and more.

Check out Criterion Collection’s announcement below, and pre-order the Criterion version of Uncut Gems here.

Back in March, Sandler was nominated for Worst Actor at the 2021 Razzie Awards for his role in Hubie Halloween, while he revealed one month earlier that he’s interested in making a sequel to 1996’s Happy Gilmore for the comedy classic‘s 25th anniversary.