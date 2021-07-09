Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Vince Staples Drops New Self-Titled Album: Stream

Long Beach rapper's first album since 2018's FM!

vince staples self-titled new album stream
Vince Staples, photo by Natalie Somekh
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 9, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Today, Vince Staples returns with his new self-titled album. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The 10-track project runs just over 20 minutes and was entirely produced by his frequent collaborator, Kenny Beats. In a previous statement, the Long Beach rapper explained why he went the self-titled route.

    “It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before,” Staples said about the album. “I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

    Related Video

    Ahead of the LP’s release, he shared the singles “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” and “LAW OF AVERAGES.” The self-titled effort is the first of two new albums Staples has in the pipeline. He confirmed to W Magazine in June that the second album is titled Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

    The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s, artwork by Steven Fiche
     Editor's Pick
    Top 100 Albums of the 2010s

    Vince Staples marks the rapper’s first album since FM! dropped in 2018. Before that, he dropped the classic Big Fish Theory in 2017 and his debut Summertime ’06 in 2015.

    Never content to restrict himself to music, Staples is also working on a Netflix project with Kenya Barris. The rapper described it as “an extension” of his 2019 web series, The Vince Staples Show, which featured vignettes highlighting his own music.

    Vince Staples Artwork:

    vince staples self-titled new album stream artwork

    Vince Staples Tracklist:
    01. ARE YOU WITH THAT?
    02. LAW OF AVERAGES
    03. SUNDOWN TOWN
    04. THE SHINING
    05. TAKING TRIPS
    06. THE APPLE & THE TREE
    07. TAKE ME HOME
    08. LIL FADE
    09. LAKEWOOD MALL
    10. MHM

Latest Stories

sneaker pimps squaring the circle new album

Sneaker Pimps Return with "Squaring the Circle", Their First New Song in Two Decades: Stream

July 9, 2021

Tkay Maidza Last Year Was Weird, Vol 3 new ep stream artist of the month track by track

Artist of the Month Tkay Maidza Dissects New EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 Track by Track: Exclusive

July 9, 2021

post malone motley crew music video new song track stream watch

Post Malone Drops New Single "Motley Crew": Stream

July 9, 2021

IDK USEE4YOURSELF

IDK Drops New Album USEE4YOURSELF, Featuring DMX, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica & More: Stream

July 9, 2021

 

bts permission to dance music video butter cd single

BTS Premiere New Song "Permission to Dance": Stream

July 8, 2021

billie eilish nda new song video stream

Billie Eilish Shares New Song "NDA": Stream

July 8, 2021

stone temple pilots Tumble In The Rough live mtv spring break 1997 Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop 25th anniversary edition deluxe

Stone Temple Pilots Debut Live Version of "Tumble in the Rough" from Tiny Music Box Set: Exclusive

and July 8, 2021

angel olsen 80s cover ep

Angel Olsen Announces '80s Cover EP Aisles, Shares Rendition of Laura Branigan's "Gloria": Stream

July 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Vince Staples Drops New Self-Titled Album: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale