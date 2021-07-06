Vince Staples Shares New Single “ARE YOU WITH THAT?”: Stream

Vince Staples has shared a new track from his upcoming self-titled album, “ARE YOU WITH THAT?”. Stream the song below.

The cut follows lead single “LAW OF AVERAGES”, and continues the relatively laidback vibes Kenny Beats seems to be bringing to the project. Calling the producer “amazing,” Staples spoke about working with Beats on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show, saying,

“Kenny knows. Kenny’s somebody who still learns everyday, he still takes from experiences and other things he hears in music and tries to figure out how to make them into his own. He knows he’s very much collaborative in a sense. A lot of people have an idea of what they want to do, but Kenny is somebody who kind of listens to what you kind of want to get across and he tries his best to kind of implement whatever you need, while still kind of remaining himself. So it’s always a fun time working with Kenny.”

“ARE YOU WITH THAT?” shows off that solid chemistry between Vince Staples and Kenny Beats, as you can hear in the lyric video below.

The cut comes just four days ahead of the release of Vince Staples, the Compton MC’s first effort since 2018’s FM!. The full LP arrives July 9th via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records. Fans likely won’t have to wait as long for Staples’ follow-up, as another full-length called Ramona Park Broke My Heart is also reportedly in the works.

What’s more, Staples says he’s currently working on a Netflix series which may or may not build off his 2019 web-series The Vince Staples Show, which featured vignettes highlighting his own music.