Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Vince Staples Shares New Single “ARE YOU WITH THAT?”: Stream

Taken from his upcoming self-titled album

vince staples are you with that kenny beats new song stream
Vince Staples, photo by Natalie Somekh
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 6, 2021 | 12:57pm ET

    Vince Staples has shared a new track from his upcoming self-titled album, “ARE YOU WITH THAT?”. Stream the song below.

    The cut follows lead single “LAW OF AVERAGES”, and continues the relatively laidback vibes Kenny Beats seems to be bringing to the project. Calling the producer “amazing,” Staples spoke about working with Beats on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show, saying,

    “Kenny knows. Kenny’s somebody who still learns everyday, he still takes from experiences and other things he hears in music and tries to figure out how to make them into his own. He knows he’s very much collaborative in a sense. A lot of people have an idea of what they want to do, but Kenny is somebody who kind of listens to what you kind of want to get across and he tries his best to kind of implement whatever you need, while still kind of remaining himself. So it’s always a fun time working with Kenny.”

    “ARE YOU WITH THAT?” shows off that solid chemistry between Vince Staples and Kenny Beats, as you can hear in the lyric video below.

    Related Video

    The cut comes just four days ahead of the release of Vince Staples, the Compton MC’s first effort since 2018’s FM!. The full LP arrives July 9th via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records. Fans likely won’t have to wait as long for Staples’ follow-up, as another full-length called Ramona Park Broke My Heart is also reportedly in the works.

    Best of 2010s Hip-Hop
     Editor's Pick
    Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s

    What’s more, Staples says he’s currently working on a Netflix series which may or may not build off his 2019 web-series The Vince Staples Show, which featured vignettes highlighting his own music.

Latest Stories

bad bunny de museo new song single listen stream

Bad Bunny Unveils New Song "De Museo": Stream

July 6, 2021

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows new album song stream

Damon Albarn Shares New Solo Single "Polaris": Stream

July 6, 2021

Jeff Tweedy Japanese Breakfast cover Kokomo IN song stream video watch Wilco Instagram live Jeff Tweedy (photo by Ben Kaye) and Japanese Breakfast (photo by Nick Langlois)

Jeff Tweedy Covers Japanese Breakfast’s "Kokomo, IN" on The Tweedy Show: Watch

July 2, 2021

space jam a new legacy porky pig watch

Porky Pig Nearly Chokes on Stage in Space Jam: A New Legacy Sneak Peek: Watch

July 2, 2021

 

Tom Petty Angel Dream stream new album soundtrack She's The One previously unreleased songs Tom Petty

Four Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Featured on Soundtrack Album Angel Dream: Stream

July 2, 2021

obscura solaris video

Obscura Unleash New Song "Solaris" Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

July 2, 2021

mica levi zola soundtrack stream

A24 Unveils Zola Soundtrack with Score by Mica Levi: Stream

July 2, 2021

declaime madlib track by track in the beginning vol 1 new album stream

Declaime and Madlib Break Down New Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1) Track by Track: Exclusive

July 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Vince Staples Shares New Single "ARE YOU WITH THAT?": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale