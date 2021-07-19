Menu
Volbeat Announce Fall 2021 US Headlining Tour

The Danish rockers will be supported by The Hu, Twin Temple, and Municipal Waste at select dates

Volbeat
Volbeat, photo by Johnny Perilla
July 19, 2021 | 1:45pm ET

    Danish rockers Volbeat have announced a brief run of U.S. tour dates for this September and October, with various support from Twin Temple, Municipal Waste and The Hu on select dates. The newly announced shows mark the band’s first headlining stateside performances in nearly two years.

    Volbeat’s fall jaunt will kick off September 24th at Tabernacle in Atlanta and run through an October 10th show at The Fox Theater in Oakland, California. The headlining tour dates bridge the gap between Volbeat’s previously scheduled appearances at two festivals: Rebel Rock on September 23rd in Orlando, Florida, and Aftershock on October 8th in Sacramento, California.

    Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale starting on Wednesday (July 21st).

    Related Video

    Volbeat recently released two new songs for the summer: “Wait a Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før.” The songs marked the group’s first new music since their 2019 album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound.

    Volbeat's Michael Poulsen at Shoreline Amphitheatre
     Editor's Pick
    Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen on New Album, Fatherhood, Knotfest Roadshow, and More

    Both songs were written and recorded in lockdown, with frontman Michael Poulsen, drummer Jon Larsen, and bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen recording in their native Denmark, and guitarist Rob Caggiano laying down his tracks in New York.

    Check out Volbeat’s 2021 tour dates and the newly released music video for “Wait a Minute My Girl” below.

    Volbeat 2021 U.S. Tour Dates:
    09/23 – Orlando, FL @ Rebel Rock $
    09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
    09/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *
    09/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Amphitheater ^
    09/29 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater ^
    10/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #
    10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium %
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock $
    10/09 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
    10/10 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater *

    * = w/ Twin Temple
    ^ = w/ The Hu & Twin Temple
    # = w/ from Municipal Waste & Twin Temple
    % = w/ from Municipal Waste
    $ = festival appearance

