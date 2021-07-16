Menu
Weezer Perform “Hero” on Good Morning America, Detail Upcoming Albums: Watch

Rivers Cuomo talked about the band's four upcoming albums

Weezer (ABC)
July 16, 2021 | 1:53pm ET

    Ahead of their upcoming Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy, Weezer stopped by for a guest appearance on Good Morning America. The rock band performed “Hero,” a single from their most recent album Van Weezer.

    Keeping in line with Van Weezer’s glam rock inspirations, Weezer’s GMA performance was adorned with plenty of flashy lightning imagery. In addition to the performance, frontman Rivers Cuomo chatted about how he’s spent the pandemic writing a whopping amount of new material. Just months after the release of Van Weezer and their album from last January, OK Human, Weezer already have four more albums on the docket for 2022.

    “I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year called Seasons,” Rivers said. “Each album comes out on the first day of the season. Spring is kind of like, happy chill. Then we move through the dance rock of a Strokes-style album for the fall. Then that acoustic Elliott Smith style for the winter.” See the clip of the interview and performance of “Hero” below.

    This performance follows a recent appearance on Seth Meyers and a show at Game Fest where Cuomo took a swipe at Pitchfork. As if six albums over the course of two years wasn’t enough, Weezer also recently contributed to the soundtrack for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. In April, they announced that they’d be gifting five lucky fans a robot vacuum called the Wroomba (the W is silent).

