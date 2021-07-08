What If...? Trailer Brings Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr. Back to Marvel: Watch

Marvel is knee-deep in the multiverse now that Loki and the Time Variance Authority have ripped the timeline to shreds. But this August, fans will be up to their neck in alternate realities, as the new trailer for Disney+’s What If…? reveals.

The animated series presents alternate versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we all know and love. What would happen if Peggy Carter was the first World War II super soldier? Or if Gamora took on the mantle of Thanos? Or if Tony Stark was saved from getting shrapnel in his chest… by Killmonger? All these strange possibilities will get the chance to play out in What If…? as the omnipotent alien The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) guides us through the endless timelines.

This is more than just a fun divergence from the “sacred timeline,” however, as the series also features the return of many MCU favorites. That includes the late Chadwick Boseman, who recorded the voice work for his T’Challa character before his untimely passing. Though he had intended to return in Black Panther 2, he never got that chance, meaning this is the last time we’ll see him portray the King of Wakanda. Only he’s not exactly playing Black Panther this time around, as this alternate version of T’Challa gets picked up by Yondu (Michael Rooker) and becomes Star-Lord.

Robert Downey Jr. also makes a return appearance to voice Tony Stark (but not, it seems, Iron Man), while other returning MCU actors include Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Toby Jones (Armin Zola), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), and many more.

Of course, they won’t exactly look like the Marvel heroes and villains we’re used to — and not just because they’re animated. The trailer reveals a world of zombie Avengers, Loki leading an Asgardian army, and what looks like the disembodied head of Bruce Banner. Plus, the series’ poster teases a Spider-Man Sorcerer Supreme, Vision in Ultron armor, and a militarized Black Widow.

Check both the poster and trailer for What If…? below. Directed by Bryan Andrews (Samurai Jack writer) and featuring A.C. Bradley (Tales of Arcadia) as head writer, What If…? debuts August 11th on Disney+.