Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Will Smith Pushes Venus and Serena Williams to Greatness in New Trailer for King Richard: Watch

The autobiographical film debuts in theaters and on HBO Max November 19th.

will smith king richard hbo max warner bros venus and serena williams trailer watch
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 28, 2021 | 2:59pm ET

    Greatness doesn’t come without sacrifice in the first trailer for King Richard, which stars Will Smith as the manager, coach, and irrepressible father to young tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The Warner Bros. film debuts in theaters and on HBO Max November 19th.

    Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men), King Richard explores an origin story as gripping as anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the added bonus that these two superhumans actually exist. Practicing on the run-down tennis courts of Compton, California, Richard relentlessly pushed Venus and Serena into becoming two of the winningest tennis players of their generation, with Serena emerging as the most dominant American athlete since Michael Jordan.

    King Richard puts the emphasis on their occasionally maddening, undoubtedly effective dad. “I wrote me a 78-page plan for their whole career before they was even born,” Richard says in the new trailer. And as the girls overcome the doubters and face racist scrutiny, Richard takes their triumphs and stumbles personally. “This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams,” he tells his daughter. “But they gonna respect y’all.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    King Richard comes with a script by Zach Baylin and co-stars Saniyya Sidney (Hidden Figures) and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams. Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott help round out the cast. Check out the trailer below.

    On November 9th, ten days before this biopic holds court, Will Smith will release his first autobiography, WillHe’s been doing a lot of reflecting on his past lately; last year, Smith and the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited for a special on HBO Max.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

COVID-19 vaccine

Netflix Announces New Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy on Set

July 28, 2021

Eddie Vedder with Olivia Vedder, photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder's Daughter Soundtracks Trailer for Sean Penn Movie Flag Day: Watch

July 28, 2021

Lucasfilm deepfaker Shamook YouTube video Star Wars deepfake videos The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker deepfake, screengrab via YouTube/@Shamook

Lucasfilm Hires Viral YouTube Deepfaker Who's Better Than Them

July 28, 2021

lucy liu bill murray charlie's angels argument interview

Lucy Liu Revisits Fight with Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels Set: "I'm Not Going to Sit There and Be Attacked"

July 28, 2021

 

The Suicide Squad Review

James Gunn Gives The Suicide Squad Another Uproarious Chance at Life: Review

July 28, 2021

Don't Go Gentle Idles

Watch IDLES Rock Out During Yala! Records Session in New Documentary Clip: Exclusive

July 28, 2021

Ghostbusters Afterlife Movie

Everything We Know About Ghostbusters: Afterlife (So Far)

and July 28, 2021

Ashton Kutcher with Mila Kunis, photo by George Pimentel/Getty Image

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Rarely Bathing Themselves Or Their Kids

July 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Will Smith Pushes Venus and Serena Williams to Greatness in New Trailer for King Richard: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale