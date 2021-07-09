Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. William Smith, Hawaii Five-O; Rich Man, Poor Man Actor Dead at 88

The veteran actor also appeared in Laredo, Gunsmoke, Red Dawn, and more over the course of a seven-decade career

william smith obituary
William Smith (courtesy of Universal Television)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 9, 2021 | 7:28pm ET

    William Smith, the veteran actor best known for starring in the 1976 TV miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man and the original Hawaii Five-O has died. He was 88 years old.

    According to a report by Deadline, the late actor’s wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed he had passed away July 5th at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. However, no cause of death was given publicly.

    Born in Columbia, Missouri on March 24th, 1933, Smith kicked off his career on screen at the young age of eight, appearing as a child actor in 1942’s The Ghost of Frankenstein, 1943’s The Song of Bernadette, and the 1944 classic Meet Me in St. Louis opposite Judy Garland.

    Related Video

    During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian Intercept Interrogator and won both the Air Force weightlifting championship and the 200-pound arm wrestling championship of the world. A lifelong bodybuilding enthusiast, he holds the record for reverse-curling his own body weight.

    Following the war, Smith had goals of obtaining a classified position with the government, but was offered a contract with MGM while working on his doctorate studies, effectively routing his life’s path back to the bright lights of Hollywood. Some of his earliest roles as an adult were as a series regular in television shows like 1961’s The Asphalt Jungle and 1965’s Laredo, as well as multiple memorable guest turns on Gunsmoke.

    In 1976, the actor landed one of his best-known roles, as villain Anthony Falconetti, in the ABC miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man, as well as its sequel Rich Man, Poor Man Book II. He followed that up a few years later with a main role in the twelfth and final season of the original Hawaii Five-O as Detective James “Kimo” Carew. Throughout the ’70s, he ran through guest roles in the likes of Adam West’s Batman, I Dream of Jeannie, The Dukes of Hazzard, Six Million Dollar Man, The Rockford Files, The A-Team, and Night Rider.

    By the 1980s, Smith transitioned from television into more mainstream movie fare. He went toe-to-toe with Clint Eastwood in 1980’s Any Which Way You Can; played Arnold Schwarzenegger’s father in 1981’s Conan the Barbarian; worked with Francis Ford Coppola in 1983’s Rumble Fish and The Outsiders (both adaptation of the S.E. Hinton novels); and starred opposite Patrick Swayze, Charlie Sheen, and C. Thomas Howell in 1984’s Red Dawn. At the end of the decade, he also married his second wife Joanne. The couple were together until his passing.

    Smith announced his retirement in 2014, but made his final film appearance six years later with a cameo in Jon Stewart’s political comedy Irresistible. Check out clips of his work, as well as fans honoring the veteran actor on social media, below.

     

Latest Stories

sparks annette album cover artwork tracklist musical so we may start video adam driver

Sparks Reveal Details of Annette Soundtrack, Share "So May We Start" Music Video: Watch

July 9, 2021

argylle cast matthew vaughn henry cavill bryce dallas howard john cena

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, and More Join Cast of Star-Studded Argylle

July 8, 2021

Hulu Shares First Trailer of Paul McCartney Docuseries with Rick Rubin: Watch

July 7, 2021

woodstock 99 trailer hbo max peace love and rage bill simmons Directed by Garret Price

Woodstock 99 Crashes and Burns in First Trailer for Documentary Peace, Love, and Rage: Watch

July 7, 2021

 

robert downey sr jr dad actor filmmaker dead died obituray

R.I.P. Robert Downey Sr., Filmmaker and Father of Robert Downey Jr., Dead at 85

July 7, 2021

Greatest Summer Blockbuster Movies

The 100 Greatest Summer Blockbuster Movies of All Time

July 7, 2021

special look trailer the king's man

New King's Man Trailer Reveals Bloody Origins of the Organization: Watch

July 7, 2021

adam driver marion cotillard oral sex annette sparks musical cunnilingus

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Sang Sparks Songs While Simulating Oral Sex for Musical Annette

July 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. William Smith, Hawaii Five-O; Rich Man, Poor Man Actor Dead at 88

Menu Shop Search Sale