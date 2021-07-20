Menu
Farm Aid 2021 Concert Announced with Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, More

The lineup also includes John Mellencamp, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, and Nathaniel Rateliff

Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, Neil Young, John Mellencamp
Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns
July 20, 2021 | 11:55am ET

    Farm Aid, the beloved benefit concert for family farms around the country, has announced its 2021 return. Taking place September 25th at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, Connecticut, the will feature performances from all four members of the Farm Aid Board of Directors: Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews.

    “The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other,” said Farm Aid President and Co-Founder Nelson in a statement. “I’m so glad that music is bringing us all back together at Farm Aid 2021 to celebrate family farmers. When we combine music, family farmers, and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us.”

    “Live performances by artists who are passionate about agriculture and good food are the deep roots that sustain Farm Aid’s year-round work for family farmers,” added Farm Aid Executive Director Carolyn Mugar. “We’re thrilled that Hartford is welcoming Farm Aid back again after our successful 2018 event. We’re grateful to the management and staff at Xfinity Theatre for working hand-in-hand with us to ensure the safety of our artists, crew, volunteers, farmers, and fans.”

    Related Video

    In addition to the founders, this year’s Farm Aid event boasts a pretty stacked lineup, no doubt to celebrate the return of live music and the joy of in-person charity work. Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats are all scheduled to perform at the benefit concert. Rounding out the lineup are Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, and Ian Mellencamp.

    The first Farm Aid took place at Champaign, Illinois’ Memorial Stadium way back in 1985. It’s been held every single year since 1992. The only time Nelson and company couldn’t throw the concert as planned was last year, when they had to modify the show as a special livestream event due to the pandemic. All told, Farm Aid has raised over $60 million for America’s farmers, with hopefully more donations rolling in this year.

    Tickets for Farm Aid 2021 go on sale this Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. ET at the event’s website, where you can also find out more information about the event. You can also check Ticketmaster and the secondary market.

