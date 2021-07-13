Wye Oak have announced a deluxe reissue of their third studio album, Civilian, in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Due out on October 22nd via Merge Records, the 2xLP features Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011, a previously lost collection of unreleased tracks and demos.

Cut All the Wires contains 12 songs rediscovered by Andy Stack and Jenn Wasner while Stack was digging through some old hard drives. According to a press release, Wasner originally wrote the tracks while “deep in the throes of heartbreak and suffering,” lending a “raw, emotive quality to these songs.”

“I found a treasure trove of material which we had both forgotten ever existed — original demos, live versions of the songs, and, most exciting, a bunch of fully realized studio recordings from this era which never saw the light of day,” Stack recalled in a statement.

Advertisement

Related Video

One of these songs is the dynamic lead single, “Electricity,” which features lyrics that inspired the release’s title. “There’s nothing about you that I don’t adore/ Show me these rooms and I’ll show you the way to the door,” Wasner sings over distorted guitars. “Walk me through/ I’ll cut all the wires and spend my life with you.”

In a statement, Stack recalled the origins of “Electricity.” He said,

“After playing ‘Electricity’ in live shows for a year or so around 2009, we made a studio recording but never mixed it, and ultimately decided to shelve the song. And so, it was relegated to the dustbin of time, aka an old hard drive which I did not unearth until 2020 when I came looking for old photos and other memorabilia from the Civilian era. On ‘Electricity,’ I was really bashing the drums in a way that I never would now, and I hear that same abandon in Jenn’s singing. The recording has much of what defined the first phase of Wye Oak: an urgent push and pull between chaos and beauty, and a hard-hitting attempt to push out as much sound as we possibly could from our duo setup. It’s not who we are anymore, but I still relate to the old feeling, and I still get goosebumps when I listen to these recordings. Everything old is new.”

The Civilian and Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011 2xLP is pressed on deluxe green swirl Peak Vinyl. Pre-orders for Wye Oak’s Civilian deluxe reissue are ongoing.

Advertisement

In 2021, Wye Oak have released a pair of one-off singles: “TNT” and “Its Way with Me,” the latter of which was included in Barack Obama’s summer 2021 playlist. Their last album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, was released in 2018.

Civilian 10th Anniversary Reissue Artwork:

Advertisement

Civilian 10th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

01. Two Small Deaths

02. The Alter

03. Holy Holy

04. Dogs Eyes

05. Civilian

06. Fish

07. Plains

08. Hot As Day

09. We Were Wealth

10. Doubt

Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011

01. Replacement

02. Civilian (Demo)

03. No Words

04. Electricity

05. Half A Double Man

06. Sinking Ship

07. Two Small Deaths (Daytrotter Session)

08. Holy Holy (Demo)

09. Pardon

10. Black Is The Color

11. Ten Fingers

12. I’m Proud