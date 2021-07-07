Menu
Yes Announce New Album The Quest

The legendary prog-rock band's 22nd studio album arrives October 1st

yes new album the quest
Yes (via yesworld.com)
July 7, 2021 | 12:53pm ET

    Yes have announced their 22nd studio album, The Quest, detailing the 11-song tracklist and unveiling the artwork. The legendary prog-rock act’s new studio effort will arrive October 1st via InsideOutMusic.

    Roger Dean’s colorful illustration evokes the timeless look of the band’s classic albums. The iconic Yes logo is rendered in a stained-glass style, and the immense landscape scene beckons the listener to embark on the sonic journey.

    “It is simply an honor for me to have the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that capture the band’s true potential,” said guitarist Steve Howe, who also produced the album, via a press release.

    The album was written in late 2019 and into 2020 with the band’s current lineup of Howe, longtime drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist Jon Davison, and multi-instrumentalist Billy Sherwood. Additional percussion was provided by frequent live collaborator Jay Schellen.

    “We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings,” Howe added, “hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

    That sounds like the winning formula for another adventurous prog-rock release from one of the genre’s key pioneers. In patented Yes style, the tracklist features a few six-plus-minute songs and spans two CDs due to the overall duration. Double-LP vinyl, 5.1 audio Blu-Ray, and digital versions will also be available.

    Pre-orders for Yes’ new album The Quest begin on July 23rd via InsideOutMusic/Sony. In the meantime, check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    The Quest Artwork:

    unnamed 2 Yes Announce New Album The Quest

    The Quest Tracklist:
    CD1
    01. The Ice Bridge
    02. Dare to Know
    03. Minus the Man
    04. Leave Well Alone
    05. The Western Edge
    06. Future Memories
    07. Music to My Ears
    08. A Living Island

    CD2
    01. Sister Sleeping Soul
    02. Mystery Tour
    03. Damaged World

