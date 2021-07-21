Yola Thunders Through “Stand for Myself” on Colbert: Watch

Here’s a morning pick-me-up stronger than a double espresso: Yola swung by Colbert and delivered a towering performance of her new single “Stand for Myself.”

This self-empowerment anthem was advertised as being accompanied by Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste. While video evidence suggests he was indeed playing the piano, you’d have to tear your eyes away from Yola to notice him. That’s no easy feat; she commanded the stage in a dress as bright and red as the dawn, as her gale-force vocals swept up and down the register. By the end, the camera panned out to show the audience giving a standing ovation. Check out Yola’s “Stand for Myself” below.

The track appears on her upcoming album of the same name, with Stand for Myself dropping July 30th on Easy Eye Sound. Earlier this month, she spoke to Consequence about her new song “Starlight,” and talked to us about politics, her “genre fluid” moods, and playing Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

