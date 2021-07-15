Menu
Yves Tumor Surprise Releases New EP The Asymptotical World: Stream

The follow-up to 2020's Heaven to a Tortured Mind

yves tumor the asymptotitcal world new ep stream
Yves Tumor, photo by Paul Kooiker
July 15, 2021 | 12:38pm ET

    Yves Tumor has surprise released the new EP The Asymptotical World. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    This is the groundbreaking artist’s first studio set since 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind, which was one of the best albums of the yearThe Asymptotical World was co-produced and engineered by longtime collaborator Yves Rothman. It features six tracks, including the deliriously delightful single “Jackie,” as well as “Tuck” which boasts guest work from NAKED.

    Starting in September you can catch Yves Tumor on tour. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    The Asymptotical World EP Tracklist:

    01. Jackie
    02. Crushed Velvet
    03. Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them
    04. Tuck (feat. NAKED)
    05. …And Loyalty Is a Nuisance Child
    06. Katrina

