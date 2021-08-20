Menu
2021 Emmy Awards Attendees Need Both Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination and Negative Test

The audience will also be limited to nominees and a guest

August 19, 2021 | 9:27pm ET

    The day after Los Angeles topped 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since January, The Television Academy announced that everyone attending the 2021 Emmy Awards must provide proof of full vaccination in addition to a negative COVID test. The requirement is stricter than most other live events in the pandemic era, as many venues have mandated one or the other but not both.

    The Primetime Emmy Awards take place Sunday, September 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. The audience has been limited to just nominees and a guest, and they will be required to take a COVID test on or after Friday, September 17th. If you’ve been following venue testing closely, you’re probably used to thinking of testing windows as either 72 hours or 48 hours. The maximum testing window for the Emmys would be 65 hours, though most people won’t be getting jabbed on Friday at 12:01 a.m.

    This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, and the field of nominees is led by The Mandalorian, The Crown, and WandaVision. Regardless of who wins, history has been made with the nomination of Mj Rodriguez in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Pose. This marks the first time a transgender performer has received a nod for a major acting category.

