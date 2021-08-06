Menu
Abstract Mindstate Return with New Album Dreams Still Inspire Produced by Kanye West: Stream

The duo's first full-length studio release since breaking up in 2005

abstract mindstate new album dreams still inspire EP da hellcat olskool ice-gre back together reunited stream kanye west
Abstract Mindstate, photo by Mike Quain
August 6, 2021 | 12:17pm ET

    Abstract Mindstate have unveiled their new album, Dreams Still Inspire. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

    Produced by none other than Kanye West and released on his YZY SND imprint, the 14-track collection marks Olskool Ice-Gre and E.P. Da Hellcat’s first full-length studio set since breaking up in 2005, and was preceded by lead single “A Wise Tale.”

    The LP also contains collaborations with Tony Williams (“Move Yo Body”), Jonquia Rose (“Salutations [Intro]”), Deon Cole (“Voice Mail [Interlude]”), and West himself (“The Brenda Song”), in addition to a pair of skits featuring Luka Sabbat (“YZY SND [Skit]” and “Lambo Truck Podcast [Skit]”).

    Related Video

    Dreams Still Inspire arrives in conjunction with an accompanying documentary detailing how West talked the Chicago hip-hop pioneers into reuniting, titled We Paid Let Us In! The Legend of Abstract Mindstate. “I gets a call at 6-something in the mornin’,” Olskool explains in the doc’s trailer. “‘Ye wanna sign us and put Abstract Mindstate back out. I said, ‘Dude, do you think the world is ready for some 40-year-old-somethin’ rappers?’ ‘That’s exactly what they ready for! The world need Abstract Mindstate.'”

    Stream Dreams Still Inspire, and revisit the trailer for We Paid Let Us In! The Legend of Abstract Mindstate below.

    Dreams Still Inspire Artwork:

    abstract mindstate dreams still inspire cover art new album stream

    Dreams Still Inspire Tracklist:
    01. Salutations (Intro) (feat. Jonquia Rose)
    02. I Feel Good
    03. A Wise Tale
    04. YZY SND (Skit) (feat. Luka Sabbat)
    05. Elevation
    06. Move Yo Body (feat. Tony Williams)
    07. Social Media
    08. Lambo Truck Podcast (Skit) (feat. Luka Sabbat)
    09. Expository Mode
    10. My Reality
    11.Sound Off The Alarm
    12. Voice Mail (interlude) (feat. Deon Cole)
    13. The Brenda Song (feat. Kanye West)
    14. I Know You

