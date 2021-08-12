AEG to Require Proof of Full Vaccination At All US Venues

AEG, the second largest concert promoter in the US behind Live Nation, is taking the dramatic step of requiring proof of vaccination at all of its US venues.

Whereas Live Nation is letting artists determine vaccine requirements for upcoming shows, AEG is making the decision for them: get vaccinated or you’ll be barred entry.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman-CEO of AEG Presents, in a statement on Thursday.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

“Our hope is that our pro-active stance encourages people to do the right thing and get vaccinated,” added Marciano. “We’ve already had to deliver bad news about JazzFest this week; I think everyone can agree that we don’t want concerts to go away again, and this is the best way to keep that from happening.”

AEG’s vaccine policy will go into effect starting October 1st. Up until that date, either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours will be allowable for entry.

AEG owns and/or operates a number of major US festivals, including Coachella, Stagecoach, Hangout, Firefly, and Electric Forest, as well as an array of venues ranging from Los Angeles’ Staples Center and Las Vegas’ The Colosseum to New York City’s Brooklyn Steel and Webster Hall.

