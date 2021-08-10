How Alessia Cara Manages Her Insomnia and Anxiety



Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara joins the Going There podcast to share her struggle with anxiety and insomnia with host Dr. Mike.

Alessia Cara explains how she has struggled with insomnia throughout her life, and the vicious cycle by which her habitual sleeplessness is both fueled by and exacerbates her anxiety. In particular, she discusses how her catastrophic negative thoughts — about frightening topics such as death — will cause anxiety and keep her up at night. The resulting fatigue from poor sleep makes her vulnerable to future anxiety and negative thinking.

The “Scars to Your Beautiful” artist talks about the various coping strategies she utilizes based on her experience in therapy. As examples, she has worked hard to become more aware of her physical experience and to challenge her catastrophic negative thoughts. The “Sweet Dream” performer explained that while her songs are often hopeful and inspiring, that she does not always feel so triumphant. The songs don’t necessarily reflect her having fully overcome her mental health issues, but rather her commitment to the process of continuing to work on her mental health.

She further explains how her mental health is still an ongoing journey and often a struggle as she works daily to connect with her most authentic self and builds her emotional well-being. So let’s go there and check out what Alessia has to say!

Going There is an interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet. Dr. Mike talks with musicians who have stepped up to share their wonderful work with us and are now sharing the intimate details of their journey in living with mental illness. Dr. Mike asks the tough questions and has the difficult conversations, so that we can shine a light on the difficult topic of mental illness so we can all come out of the darkness, put an end to the stigma of mental illness, and get the care we need.

Those in need of mental health assistance can visit the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

