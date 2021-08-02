Menu
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series Sets Premiere Date, Reveals First Look Photo

Arriving in September of next year

August 2, 2021 | 3:07pm ET

    After some COVID-19 pandemic delays, Amazon’s blockbuster Lord of the Rings TV series finally has a premiere date. It’s set to air Friday, September 2nd, 2022 on Prime Video in 240 territories around the world. New episodes will arrive on a weekly schedule.

    The streamer also released a gorgeous first look photo from the show’s first episode featuring an unidentified character. Check it out below.

    Little is known about the series at this time, including its title. What we do know is it’s set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Read the official description below:

    “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

    Led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay, Amazon is betting big on its Lord of the Rings series. Not only has it already been renewed for a second season, but they plan on spending $465 million on the first one alone.

    The ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Charles Edwards. It’s rounded out by Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

    While Lord of the Rings fans wait for the TV show to arrive, they can check out Gollum actor Andy Serkis’ new audiobook version of the series. Pre-orders for The Fellowship of the RingThe Two Towers, and The Return of the King audiobooks are ongoing. Ahead of their release on September 16th, pick up a copy of Serkis’ reading of The Hobbit.

