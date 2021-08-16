Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Angel Olsen Covers Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face”: Stream

The latest preview of Olsen's upcoming EP of '80s covers, Aisles

angel olsen billy idol cover eyes without a face aisles ep stream
Angel Olsen, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 16, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    It’s a nice day for an Angel Olsen cover, and thankfully, the singer has shared her new take on Billy Idol‘s “Eyes Without a Face.” Stream it below.

    For her cover version, the indie rocker reinvents the power ballad from 1984’s Rebel Yell into a ghostly number with girl group-inspired backing vocals. “I spend so much time/ Believing all the lies/ To keep the dream alive/ Now it makes me sad/ It makes me mad at truth/ For loving what was you,” she sings on the haunting break-up track before breaking into French on the chorus’ backing refrain of “Les yeux sans visage.”

    “Eyes Without a Face” joins Olsen’s renditions of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” and Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance” as the latest single off Aisles, her upcoming EP of ’80s covers. The five-track project, which will also include Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s classic 1981 single “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s immortal 1984 smash “Forever Young,” is slated to hit digital retailers and streaming services next Friday, August 20th via the singer’s new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingcosmic. (Physical copies will be available a few weeks later on September 24th.)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stream Olsen’s cover of “Eyes Without a Face” below.

    Elsewhere, the alt-rocker has been busy promoting “Like I Used To,” her new collaboration with fellow indie heavyweight Sharon Van Etten. The duo debuted the track live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in June, and more recently followed that up with an acoustic performance earlier this month on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    In April, Olsen also unveiled “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling),” the previously-unheard precursor to last year’s “Waving, Smiling” from her 2021 box set Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

disclosure in my arms new song stream

Disclosure Release New Single "In My Arms": Stream

August 16, 2021

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Announces US Tour, Shares Video for "Feel Good" with Wife Denée Segall: Watch

August 16, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Outta Town freestyle stream new song music video, photo via YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New "Outta Town" Freestyle: Stream

August 13, 2021

charli xcx saweetie jax jones joel corry out out single collaboration stream

Charli XCX and Saweetie Team Up with Jax Jones and Joel Corry on “Out Out”: Stream

August 13, 2021

 

Cypress Hill Unveil 30th Anniversary Extended Edition of Self-Titled Album: Stream

August 13, 2021

chvrches cover echo and the bunnymen's the killing moon amazon originals stream

CHVRCHES Cover Echo & The Bunnymen's "The Killing Moon": Stream

August 13, 2021

benny the butcher pyrex picasso new ep stream

Benny the Butcher Shares Pyrex Picasso EP: Stream

August 13, 2021

wednesday share new album twin plagues stream

Wednesday Share New Album Twin Plagues: Stream

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angel Olsen Covers Billy Idol's "Eyes Without a Face": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale