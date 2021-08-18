Menu
Anthony Mackie Officially Signs On for Captain America 4 Movie

He'll carry the shield onto the big screen after picking it up in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)
August 18, 2021 | 3:33pm ET

    No super serum, no blond hair, or blue eyes — but Sam Wilson has a movie. Anthony Mackie has officially signed on to star in Captain America 4.

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe favorite, who debuted as Sam “The Falcon” Wilson in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, debuted as the new Cap in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier back in March. That show ended with Wilson donning a new suit and officially taking over the Captain America mantle, a role Deadline reports he’ll now carry over to the big screen.

    It’s not yet clear if Mackie’s Disney+ co-star, Sebastian Stan, will return to reprise his role as Winter Soldier in the film. Marvel is, predictably, keeping details about the movie’s plot and cast under wraps for now. Of course, in typical MCU fashion, you can never count out any number of Avengers crossovers in any of their projects.

    What we do know, however, is that the Captain America 4 script is being penned by Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer/creator Malcolm Spellman. He’s working alongside Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the show. Kari Skogland helmed each of the series’ six episodes, but no director has yet been set for Cap 4.

