Atlanta Season 3 to Premiere in “First Half of 2022” on FX

FX chief John Landgraf said shooting has wrapped and it's currently in post-production

Atlanta (FX)
August 13, 2021 | 3:18pm ET

    More than three years ago, the second season of Atlanta aired on FX to more praise from fans and accolades from critics. Of course, a lot has happened since then, including a global pandemic, but it looks like the beloved TV series will finally return after taking quite a long break. According to FX chief John Landgraf, Season 3 of Atlanta is set to premiere in the “first half of 2022” — for real this time.

    While answering questions at the virtual Television Critics Association press tour today, Landgraf did not specify which month, exactly, the next season of Donald Glover’s hit show will kick off. However, he did say that filming on Season 3 of Atlanta was recently completed after being held up by the pandemic. With the episodes now in post-production, it bodes well for the supposed early-2022 release date.

    “[Season 3] has finished shooting. It shot primarily in Europe, actually, and it’s in post-production. But it is a lengthy post-production process on that,” Langraf told The Wrap. “And part of the reason it’s like this is because they’re actually in production right now on Season 4 in Atlanta. And all of the scripts for Season 4 have been written. I absolutely adore those scripts for both seasons.”

    “So to be honest with you, the reason I can’t quite lock it down for you is that it really is driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s schedule and availability and the length of post, both for Season 3, while they’re in process of producing Season 4. But note that I did list it as one of the things that will be coming back in the first half of 2022. So that is our anticipation and I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date, certainly for Season 3, maybe for both cycles, relatively soon. I would guess within a couple months.”

    After being renewed for both a third and fourth season years ago, Glover revealed he wanted to shoot both seasons back-to-back in Europe and of course in Atlanta, Georgia. The plot for those new seasons has not yet been unveiled, but we do know that Season 3 has been expanded from eight to 10 episodes and Season 4 will remain at eight episodes.

    Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the only script Glover is working on at the moment. He recently signed a multiple-year, eight-figure deal with Amazon that includes his upcoming Mr. and Mrs Smith reboot with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and another project that includes Malia Obama as a staff writer. Plus, the 3.15.20 rapper has been dropping plenty of new music, too, including a lovely cover of Brittany Howard’s “Stay High.”

