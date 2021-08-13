B.J. Novak Has Butt Plugs, Sex Tapes, and Moral Quandaries in New Trailer for The Premise: Watch

A butt plug can change a life and a sex tape could correct racial injustices in the new trailer for B.J. Novak’s The Premise. The half-hour anthology series premieres September 16th on FX on Hulu.

Novak is best known as a writer and actor on The Office, and since it wrapped in 2013 he’s stayed busy by authoring a couple of books and stealing scenes in films like The Founder and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. With The Premise, he’s returning to the medium that made him famous, but his first TV show is miles away from Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Via Deadline, five episodes have been announced, with the first two available for streaming September 16th. The initial offering is “Social Justice Sex Tape,” which stars Ben Platt as a participant in an embarrassing home video that captures a contentious police incident in the background. Ayo Edebiri and Tracee Ellis Ross play lawyers hoping to use the footage to free an innocent man (Jermaine Fowler).

Advertisement

Related Video

Next up is “Moment of Silence,” in which Jon Bernthal steps into the role of a grieving father whose daughter died of gun violence. He goes after a job at the National Gun Lobby, where his new co-worker (Boyd Holbrook) starts to wonder about his motives. Then there’s “The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler,” which features Lucas Hedges as a pop star who returns to his old high school and, in lieu of a traditional academic achievement prize, promises to have sex with the class valedictorian. Kaitlyn Deve, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, Brendan Scanell, and Grace Song co-star.

In “The Commenter,” Soko watches her partner Lola Kirke unravel after a troll leaves an anonymous comment. And the final episode, “The Butt Plug,” sees Daniel Dae Kim play a CEO whose childhood bully (Eric Lange) reconnects in the hopes of pitching a product to the company’s board. Kim’s character agrees, on one condition: that the product be a butt plug. “Everything I have is riding on this butt plug,” Lange says in the trailer. Check it out below.

Advertisement