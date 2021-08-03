BABYMETAL to “Disappear from Our Sight” in October

Menu
August 3, 2021 | 10:44am ET

    BABYMETAL fans are used to mysterious teases over the years, but the latest one seems a bit ominous. According to a new revelation from the Fox God, the beloved Japanese pop-metal band will “disappear from our sight” on October 10th of this year.

    The band has been celebrating its 10-year anniversary for the past year, beginning with the late 2020 release of the greatest-hits compilation 10 BABYMETAL Years. At the beginning of 2021, BABYMETAL played 10 shows at the famed Budokan in Tokyo, which will be chronicled on a live album and Blu-ray/DVD to be released on September 29th.

    In a news post Tuesday (August 3rd) on the group’s official website, a “Legend Map” was shared as part of a “Revelation from the Fox God.” October 10th (10/10) is listed as “The Ending of ’10 BABYMETAL YEARS’.” When clicked on, the entry reads as follows:

    “Sunday, October 10th, 2021… Together with all 10 episodes of METAL RESISTANCE coming to a close, the 10-year legend will be sealed from the world. Until that seal is broken, BABYMETAL will disappear from our sight. Time is running out. There is no eternity in God’s descent.”

    What this means for the future of BABYMETAL is anyone’s guess. At least the phrase “until that seal is broken” leaves it open for the band to return, perhaps in a different incarnation?

    In their 10-plus years, the band has become international sensations, releasing three studio albums and playing sold-out shows across the globe. Their most recent full-length studio effort, 2019’s Metal Galaxy, was the first LP by an Asian act to hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart.

    While fans anxiously wait to find out the fate of BABYMETAL, pre-orders for 10 BABYMETAL Budokan are available here. Revisit our 2019 interview with BABYMETAL’s Su-metal and Moametal below.

