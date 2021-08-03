Bad Bunny Joins Forces with Aventura for New Song “Volví”: Stream

Two legends collide as Bad Bunny has linked up with bachata band Aventura for a new song titled “Volví.” Watch the accompanying music video below.

Produced by Alex Killer, “Volví” combines bachata guitar licks with reggaeton drums. The ballad features Aventura breakout star Romeo Santos trading lovelorn vocals with Bad Bunny.

“Yo sé que al final,” Santos sings. “A mí no me olvidas tan siquiera un poco/ Al final, baby, tú extrañas cómo yo te toco.” In English, this translates to, “I know in the end/ You won’t forget me not even a little bit/ In the end, baby, you miss how I touch you.”

Prior to its release, Santos teased the track on Twitter by declaring it would “close out the Aventura chapter in a memorable way.” In 2019, the supergroup formally reunited after joining Santos on stage at MetLife Stadium.

Aventura is headed back on the road for what’s billed as their final tour beginning on August 14th at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. They’ll also stop in Arlington, Chicago, and Los Angeles before wrapping up the stadium trek on October 9th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tickets are currently available at Ticketmaster, and you can also look on the secondary market for deals. Check out the full tour schedule below.

As Rolling Stone points out, Bad Bunny previously dipped his toe into bachata with his 2018 track, “La Romana.” After making a show-stealing performance at Wrestlemania earlier this year, the Puerto Rican singer and rapper dropped “Yonaguni” in June and “De Museo” last month.

In 2022, Bad Bunny will return to the road for his “El Último Tour del Mundo” tour, in support of his excellent 2020 album of the same name. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Aventura 2021 Tour Dates:

08/14 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/22 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

10/09 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium