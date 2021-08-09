Menu
Bam Margera Sues Jackass Producers Claiming Mental Health Discrimination

Margera claims he was unlawfully fired from the new Jackass film after testing positive for Adderall

Bam Margera
August 9, 2021 | 1:45pm ET

    Former Jackass star Bam Margera is suing producers of the upcoming Jackass film claiming that his exclusion from the project was the result of mental health discrimination.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margera filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, seeking an injunction on the release of Jackass Forever, as well as monetary damages.

    Margera specifically claims that Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and other associated entities violated his civil rights when they forced him to sign a “Wellness Agreement” and then fired him after a positive drug test.

    According to Margera, the Wellness Agreement required him to blow into a breathalyzer three times a day, submit to a urinalysis twice a week, have his have his hair follicles tested on a regular basis, and take pills every morning while on a FaceTime call with a doctor hired by Paramount.

    Despite this “draconian” agreement, which his lawyers likened to Britney Spears’ conservatorship, Margera maintains that he “did not slip up.” Rather, “one of the numerous drug tests Margera was forced to submit to demonstrated that he was taking prescription Adderall. Defendants knew full well that Margera had to take Adderall to treat his attention deficit disorder. He had been on this medication for several years. But all of this notwithstanding, and without even giving Margera an opportunity to explain, Paramount fired him.”

    Margera also claims that the Wellness Agreement “exacerbated his mental health issues and led to suicidal thoughts.”

    The lawsuit asserts that the Jackass producers’ actions against Margera were a violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act, an unlawful retaliation and a wrongful discharge in violation of public policy, as well as a breach of his deal to star in Jackass 4, according to THR.

    Back in June, Jackass 4 director Jeff Tremaine asked for and was granted a restraining order against Margera, claiming that his former collaborator had sent him and his family death threats.

    Officially titled Jackass Forever, the fourth and final (?) installment in the Jackass franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on October 22nd. OG Jackass stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy return alongside Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka.

