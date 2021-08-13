Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Singer of Punk Band Bayside Helps Detectives Nab Florida Man Accused of Sexual Battery

Bayside frontman Anthony Raneri used social media to assist authorities in nabbing tattoo artist James Ranieri

James Ranieri / Bayside's Anthony Raneri
James Ranieri (Mugshot) / Bayside singer Anthony Raneri (Hopeless Records)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 13, 2021 | 3:27pm ET

    Bayside singer Anthony Raneri aided authorities in apprehending a Florida man accused of sexual battery.

    Detectives arrest the suspect after a three-month investigation, which began after an Instagram post by Raneri in April. In the post, the punk-rock frontman explained that a Jacksonville tattoo artist named James Ranieri was apparently posing as his cousin to gain favor with women.

    “It has come to my attention that a tattooer named from Solid State Tattoo in Jacksonville, FL is telling women on social media that he is my cousin,” wrote Anthony Raneri. “This isn’t true, and I don’t know this person.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After making the post, Raneri was flooded with messages by women who claimed they had been assaulted or contacted by James Ranieri. Taking matters into his own hands, Anthony contacted the Jacksonville mayor’s office and was put in touch with the state attorney and sheriff.

    A detective was then put on the case, and Anthony made another Instagram post, offering to directly connect anyone who wanted to share their story with authorities.

    “It’s heartbreaking to see all these comments and messages come in about James Ranieri,” Anthony wrote. “I was able to get in touch with the Mayor’s office and then got the attention of the sheriff’s office and state attorney.”

    Advertisement

    On Wednesday (August 11th), James Ranieri was arrested on three counts of sexual battery following multiple investigations by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The local news affiliate caught up with Anthony, whose social-media posts aided in the case.

    “I didn’t want to put myself in the middle of it,” Anthony told First Coast News. “But, at the same time, I realized I have a platform and I figured I would and see how far that platform would go.”

    Model Citizen EP Breakdown
     Editor's Pick
    Meet Me @ the Altar Break Down New EP Model Citizen Track by Track: Exclusive

    James Ranieri is being held on a $375,000 bond. Anyone with further information or possible victims are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or through email at JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.

    Advertisement

    Anthony Raneri formed Bayside roughly 20 years ago in Queens, New York. The band has released eight albums, most recently 2019’s Interrobang.

    Watch the local news report and see Anthony Raneri’s Instagram posts below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Dead Sara new song Heroes

Dead Sara Release Fiery New Song "Heroes": Stream

August 13, 2021

sammy hagar aerosmith

Joe Perry Recalls the Time Aerosmith Considered Replacing Steven Tyler with Sammy Hagar

August 13, 2021

dream theater the alien video

Dream Theater Unleash New Song "The Alien" as First Single from Upcoming Album: Stream

August 13, 2021

Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson COVID

Iron Maiden Singer Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive for COVID-19

August 12, 2021

 

Ministry Al Jourgensen featured

Ministry's Al Jourgensen on Moral Hygiene, Vaccines, Biden's Presidency, and Rock Hall of Fame Chances

August 12, 2021

chris stapleton nothing else matters metallica cover

Chris Stapleton Covers Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters": Stream

August 12, 2021

Maynard James Keenan details wife's cancer battle

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Wife's Breast Cancer Battle: "She Is My Rock"

August 12, 2021

trivium new album in the court of the dragon

Trivium Announce New Album In the Court of the Dragon, Share "Feast of Fire": Stream

August 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Singer of Punk Band Bayside Helps Detectives Nab Florida Man Accused of Sexual Battery

Menu Shop Search Sale