Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Unveil New Song “The Big Sleep Is Over”: Stream

Their album The Big Sleepover arrives September 3rd

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown in “The Big Sleep Is Over” video
August 20, 2021 | 1:52pm ET

    The Dungeon Family said, ‘Wake up!’ Today, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have shared another somnolent-themed single, “The Big Sleep Is Over,” featuring Kay-I. It’s the latest preview of their long-in-the-works collaborative album The Big Sleepover, which will be dropping September 3rd.

    Fans have been hearing about The Big Sleepover since 2019, and while the duo had promised its arrival in 2020, they must have forgotten to set their alarm. But if “The Big Sleep Is Over” is any indication, it will have been worth the wait. Producer Sleepy Brown has built a groovy track out of relaxed pianos and urgent 808s, allowing plenty of space for Big Boi’s stutter-step flow. “N****s sleeping but I’m wide awake/ It’s time to make the donuts by my lonely we can’t hibernate/ Without the cake I cut a piece and put it up, my n**** hide the plate,” he raps.

    The song comes with an animated music video. It shows Sleepy Brown harvesting marijuana from a veritable cannabis forest, as Big Boi, shrunk down to the size of a bee, goes on adventures with a surprisingly busty lady bug. Check out “The Big Sleep Is Over” below.

    Previously, the pair have shared album tracks “Intentions” and “Can’t Sleep.” And if you yourself are looking for a place to crash for the night, Big Boi has got you covered. Earlier this summer, he listed The Dungeon Family home in Atlanta on Airbnb.

