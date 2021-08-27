Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Big Red Machine Share New Album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?: Stream

Featuring Taylor Swift, Fleet Foxes, and Sharon Van Etten

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last
Big Red Machine, photo by Graham Tolbert
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 27, 2021 | 11:18am ET

    Today, indie supergroup Big Red Machine unveiled their sophomore album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    For the 15-track album, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and Aaron Dessner (The National) recruited Taylor SwiftFleet FoxesSharon Van Etten, and Anaïs Mitchell. Other featured artists include Ilsey, Naeem, Lisa Hannigan, Shara Nova, and La Force.

    How Long follows Big Red Machine’s eponymous debut in 2018. This time around, the band isn’t leaning as heavily on Vernon’s vocals, and Dessner handles lead vocals on three tracks. In a statement, Dessner talked about the process behind the album. “This is all music I initially generated and feel emotionally connected to, but it has been very interesting to hear how different people relate to it and how different voices collide with it,” he said. “That’s what makes it special. With everyone that’s on this record, there’s an openness, a creative generosity and an emotional quality that connects it all together.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Prior to the release of the album, the group shared “Latter Days,” “The Ghost of Cincinnati,” “Renegade,” and “Phoenix.” They also debuted “New Auburn” on Colbert.

    Advertisement

    How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Artwork:

    big red machine how long do you think its gonna last new album artwork

    How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Tracklist:
    01. Latter Days (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)
    02. Reese
    03. Phoenix (feat. Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell)
    04. Birch (feat. Taylor Swift)
    05. Renegade (feat. Taylor Swift)
    06. The Ghost of Cincinnati
    07. Hoping Then
    08. Mimi (feat. Ilsey)
    09. Easy to Sabotage (feat. Naeem)
    10. Hutch (feat. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, and Shara Nova)
    11. 8:22am (feat. La Force)
    12. Magnolia
    13. June’s a River (feat. Ben Howard and This Is the Kit)
    14. Brycie
    15. New Auburn (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

Latest Stories

GRIP I Died for This stream album new music video Eminem label debut GRIP and Eminem, photo via Instagram/@grip

GRIP Drops Debut Album I Died for This!? on Eminem's Label: Stream

August 27, 2021

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

August 27, 2021

turnstile glow on stream new album listen baltimore hardcore

Turnstile Unleash New Album Glow On: Stream

August 27, 2021

angel haze girl with the gun ep never seen stream

Angel Haze Announces New EP Girl with the Gun, Drops "Never Seen": Stream

August 27, 2021

 

courtney barnett the velvet underground nico i'll be your mirror cover stream

Courtney Barnett Covers The Velvet Underground and Nico's "I'll Be Your Mirror": Stream

August 27, 2021

mouse rat the awesome album parks and recreation stream catch your dream

Parks and Recreation's Mouse Rat Release The Awesome Album: Stream

August 27, 2021

tina guo serj tankian moonhearts in space

Cellist Tina Guo and Serj Tankian Premiere Video for "Moonhearts in Space": Stream

August 27, 2021

Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd blinding lights

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Turned Into Lullaby for Rockabye Baby: Stream

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Big Red Machine Share New Album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale