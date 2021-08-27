Big Red Machine Share New Album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?: Stream

Today, indie supergroup Big Red Machine unveiled their sophomore album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

For the 15-track album, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) and Aaron Dessner (The National) recruited Taylor Swift, Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten, and Anaïs Mitchell. Other featured artists include Ilsey, Naeem, Lisa Hannigan, Shara Nova, and La Force.

How Long follows Big Red Machine’s eponymous debut in 2018. This time around, the band isn’t leaning as heavily on Vernon’s vocals, and Dessner handles lead vocals on three tracks. In a statement, Dessner talked about the process behind the album. “This is all music I initially generated and feel emotionally connected to, but it has been very interesting to hear how different people relate to it and how different voices collide with it,” he said. “That’s what makes it special. With everyone that’s on this record, there’s an openness, a creative generosity and an emotional quality that connects it all together.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Prior to the release of the album, the group shared “Latter Days,” “The Ghost of Cincinnati,” “Renegade,” and “Phoenix.” They also debuted “New Auburn” on Colbert.

Advertisement

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Artwork:

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? Tracklist:

01. Latter Days (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

02. Reese

03. Phoenix (feat. Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell)

04. Birch (feat. Taylor Swift)

05. Renegade (feat. Taylor Swift)

06. The Ghost of Cincinnati

07. Hoping Then

08. Mimi (feat. Ilsey)

09. Easy to Sabotage (feat. Naeem)

10. Hutch (feat. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, and Shara Nova)

11. 8:22am (feat. La Force)

12. Magnolia

13. June’s a River (feat. Ben Howard and This Is the Kit)

14. Brycie

15. New Auburn (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)