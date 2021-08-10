Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Big Thief Share Two New Singles “Little Things” and “Sparrow”: Stream

Just in time for the band's upcoming US tour

big theif share two new songs little things and sparrow stream
Big Thief, photo by Josh Goleman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 10, 2021 | 7:00am ET

    You’d think that after releasing two stellar albums in 2019, Big Thief would be keen on taking a much longer break before they began churning out more new music. Thankfully for us, that’s not the case; Today, the Brooklyn indie-folk band returns with two new singles, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” Both songs were recorded in 2020 and produced by Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia.

    The slow-burning, hymn-like “Sparrow” sees vocalist Adrianne Lenker recount a Bible-inspired tale that reads like an epic poem of sorts. The track was recorded all in one take, lending to an intimate, natural feel.

    On the other hand, “Little Things” is an unexpected sound for Big Thief, in which they swap their more typical somber feel with a propulsive rhythm section and noisy guitar riffs. Here, Lenker seems to holler with sheer adrenaline over the thrillingly ambiguous time signature: “One step behind you/ Following you down/ I was inside of you/ Where are you now/ Where are you?” Listen to both tracks below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Little Things” and “Sparrow” mark Big Thief’s first original music since their one-off loosie track from last year, “Love in Mine.” Back in March, they covered the mellow Breeders song “Off You” for their label 4AD’s 40th anniversary compilation. Big Thief will embark on a US tour this fall.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

The Weeknd Take My Breath extended version stream new song single music video, photo via YouTube

The Weeknd Shares Extended Version of "Take My Breath": Stream

August 10, 2021

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Go Get a Tattoo

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Premiere Video for New Single "Go Get a Tattoo": Stream

August 10, 2021

Sufjan Stevens Back to Oz music video Angelo De Augustine Fictional California stream new song single Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, artwork courtesy of artists

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Release New Singles "Back to Oz" and "Fictional California": Stream

August 10, 2021

cherry glazerr soft drink new song video stream

Cherry Glazerr Share New Song "Soft Drink": Stream

August 10, 2021

 

Toyah and Robert I Touch Myself

Toyah Seductively Serenades Robert Fripp with Divinyls' "I Touch Myself": Watch

August 8, 2021

Foxing Draw Down the Moon stream new album song music single record apple music spotify, photo by Hayden Molinarolo

Foxing Share New Album Draw Down the Moon: Stream

August 6, 2021

Aimee Mann Queens of the Summer Hotel stream new album song single Suicide Is Murder music video Amy Man, photo via YouTube/MMXXI SuperEgo Records

Aimee Mann Announces New Album Queens of the Summer Hotel, Shares Song: Stream

August 6, 2021

kam-bu new album black on black stuck song single music video stream rachel chinouriri

Kam-Bu Announces New EP Black on Black, Shares "Stuck": Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Big Thief Share Two New Singles "Little Things" and "Sparrow": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale