Big Thief Share Two New Singles “Little Things” and “Sparrow”: Stream

You’d think that after releasing two stellar albums in 2019, Big Thief would be keen on taking a much longer break before they began churning out more new music. Thankfully for us, that’s not the case; Today, the Brooklyn indie-folk band returns with two new singles, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” Both songs were recorded in 2020 and produced by Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia.

The slow-burning, hymn-like “Sparrow” sees vocalist Adrianne Lenker recount a Bible-inspired tale that reads like an epic poem of sorts. The track was recorded all in one take, lending to an intimate, natural feel.

On the other hand, “Little Things” is an unexpected sound for Big Thief, in which they swap their more typical somber feel with a propulsive rhythm section and noisy guitar riffs. Here, Lenker seems to holler with sheer adrenaline over the thrillingly ambiguous time signature: “One step behind you/ Following you down/ I was inside of you/ Where are you now/ Where are you?” Listen to both tracks below.

“Little Things” and “Sparrow” mark Big Thief’s first original music since their one-off loosie track from last year, “Love in Mine.” Back in March, they covered the mellow Breeders song “Off You” for their label 4AD’s 40th anniversary compilation. Big Thief will embark on a US tour this fall.

