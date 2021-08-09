Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Has Second-Largest One-Week Vinyl Sales in 30 Years

The pop star moved 73,000 vinyl copies on route to her second No. 1 album

billie eilish happier than ever vinyl sales no. 1 billboard 200
Billie Eilish, photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Advertisement
August 9, 2021 | 4:50pm ET

    Billie Eilish has earned her second No. 1 album with Happier Than Ever, which would have topped the Billboard 200 based on vinyl sales alone.

    The LP moved 238,000 equivalent album units for the week ending August 5th, according to sales tracking company MRC Data. Of that total, 153,000 units were in pure album sales. Physical sales comprised 129,000, with 73,000 vinyl copies purchased. According to BillboardHappier‘s vinyl sales mark the second-largest sales week in at least thirty years. (MRC Data, previously known as SoundScan, didn’t start tracking vinyl sales until 1991). Currently holding the crown is Taylor Swift, who sold 102,000 vinyl copies of evermore when it finally arrived in the physical format earlier this year.

    Eilish’s vinyl sales are aided by three months of pre-sale orders since Happier was first available for purchase in late April. It was available in eight different colored vinyl LPs, including exclusives for Amazon, independent record stores, Target, Urban Outfitters, and Walmart. Similarly, evermore had banked five months of pre-orders by the time it arrived in May.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s worth noting vinyl sales have been trending up for the past 15 years. 2020 saw vinyl outsell CDs for the first time in 34 years, making it the best sales year on record. The year also closed out with vinyl’s best sales week in history, racking up 1.842 million slabs of wax sold ahead of Christmas.

    billie eilish named modern pop star with the biggest vocabulary
     Editor's Pick
    Duh — Billie Eilish Is the Modern Pop Star With the Biggest Vocabulary

    The Kid Laroi’s F*ck Love finished second on the Billboard 200 with 65,000 equivalent album units sold, followed by Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR, Prince’s Welcome 2 America, and Doja Cat’s Planet Her. Rounding out the Top 10 are albums by Morgan Wallen, Isaiah Rashad, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, Dua Lipa, and Polo G.

Latest Stories

Slipknot's Clown wear masks forever

Slipknot's Clown: "I'm Not Ever Going to Stop Wearing a Mask, COVID or Not"

August 9, 2021

jason isbell proof of vaccination covid-19 vaccine dead freedoms

Jason Isbell to Require Proof of Vaccination at Shows: "If You're Dead, You Don't Have Any Freedoms"

August 9, 2021

Bruce Dickinson Spoken Word COVID

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Halts Spoken-Word Tour After Household Member Tests Positive for COVID

August 9, 2021

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021

Coheed and Cambria Unveil Video for New Song "Shoulders": Watch

August 9, 2021

 

The Opus Pearl Jam ten podcast

The Opus Celebrates Pearl Jam's Ten in New Season

August 9, 2021

r kelly herpes isn't an sti std charges dropped

R Kelly Claims Herpes Isn't an STI, Asks for Charges to Be Dropped

August 9, 2021

System of a Down Faith No More Russian Circles shows

System of a Down Announce Additional 2021 Shows with Faith No More and Russian Circles

August 9, 2021

kyle meredith with ellen foley podcast

Ellen Foley on Fighting Words, Fronting The Clash, and Covering Meat Loaf

August 9, 2021

Consequence
Current story

Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever Has Second-Largest One-Week Vinyl Sales in 30 Years

Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement