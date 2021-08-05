Menu
Billie Eilish Covers Julie London’s Version of “I’m in the Mood for Love” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge: Watch

Eilish's four-song set also featured "I Didn’t Change My Number," "NDA," and "Getting Older"

billie eilish im in the mood for love cover bbc radio 1 live lounge performance watch
Billie Eilish performs at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
August 5, 2021 | 11:26am ET

    One week after dropping her latest album, Happier Than Ever, pop wunderkind Billie Eilish stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for a four-song set highlighted by her stunning cover of “I’m in the Mood for Love.”

    While accompanied by FINNEAS on an acoustic guitar, Eilish delivered her take on Julie London’s 1955 version of “I’m in the Mood for Love” in a rich, sultry tone while singing lyrics like, “Heaven is in your eyes/ Bright as the stars we’re under.”

    “I’m in the Mood for Love” was introduced by Frances Langford in the 1935 film, Every Night at Eight, becoming her signature song to perform for American troops during World War II. Other artists who’ve covered the ballad over the years include Louis Armstrong, Charlie Parker,  Paul Anka, Barbra Streisand, and Rod Stewart.

    Eilish rounded out her set with performances of the Happier Than Ever tracks “I Didn’t Change My Number,” “NDA,” and “Getting Older.” Watch her run through each of the songs below.

    To accompany the recent release of her sophomore album, Eilish will premiere a new concert film called Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on Disney+ in September. She’ll also be making the festival rounds, making headlining appearances at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival, New York’s Governors Ball, Dover’s Firefly Festival, and Austin City Limits.

    Next year, Eilish will head out on her massive “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” Check out the full schedule here, and scour for tickets here.

