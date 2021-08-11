Menu
Billy Idol Announces The Roadside EP, Unveils First New Song in Seven Years “Bitter Taste”: Stream

The legendary rocker's new EP will arrive September 17th via Dark Horse Records

Billy Idol new EP new song
Billy Idol, photo by Steven Sebring
August 11, 2021 | 12:55pm ET

    Billy Idol is back with his first new song in seven years. The legendary rocker has announced a new EP, The Roadside, previewed today by the lead single, “Bitter Taste.”

    The new track was produced by Butch Walker and features Idol’s longtime co-writer and lead guitarist, Steve Stevens. The song reflects on Idol’s headline-making 1990 motorcycle accident that left him seriously injured. “I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic),” explained Idol in a press release. “So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident.”

    He added, “Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician.”

    The EP will arrive September 17th via Dark Horse Records, the label originally founded by late Beatles legend George Harrison and now run by his son, Dhani Harrison, and David Zonshine. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Billy Idol to the Dark Horse Records family,” said Dhani Harrison. “Billy is a legend, and his music couldn’t fit the Dark Horse persona any better. I’ve loved his music throughout my whole life, so to be able to give this new music a home on our historic label is a massive honor.”

    Idol recently kicked off a run of US tour dates that run through late October, including a two-weekend residency in Las Vegas. Tickets for the shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    While it had been a long wait for Idol’s own music, he recently collaborated with Miley Cyrus on the song “Night Crawling” from the pop star’s 2020 album, Plastic Hearts. The two have also performed onstage together, including Cyrus’ sets at a Super Bowl pre-game concert and recently at Lollapalooza.

    Pre-order The Roadside EP in various physical formats via Billy Idol’s online store or digitally via Amazon. Check out the video for “Bitter Taste” below, followed by the EP’s artwork, tracklist, and Billy Idol’s remaining 2021 tour dates.

    The Roadside EP Artwork:

    Billy Idol - The Roadside

    The Roadside EP Tracklist:
    01. Rita Hayworth
    02. Bitter Taste
    03. U Don’t Have To Kiss Me Like That
    04. Baby Put Your Clothes Back On

    Billy Idol 2021 Tour Dates:
    08/12 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort
    08/15 – Tulalip, WA @ Tulalip Resort Casino
    08/17 – Manson, WA @ Deep Water Amphitheater
    08/19 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
    08/21 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage
    09/04 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska Sate Fair
    09/18 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E
    09/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
    09/22 – Post Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    09/24 – Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park
    09/25 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino
    10/16-17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
    10/22-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
    10/26 – Playa Mujeres, MX @ The Sands Festival

