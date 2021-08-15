Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Billy Joel Performs “Iris” with Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik at Buffalo Concert: Stream

The frontman welcomed the legendary piano man to his hometown with the Dolls' biggest hit

billy joel john rzeznik goo goo dolls iris buffalo concert
Billy Joel and John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls (Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 15, 2021 | 5:34pm ET

    Billy Joel had a surprise for the crowd present at his show in Buffalo on Saturday night: an appearance by none other than the Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik.

    “Welcome to my hometown,” the frontman told Joel after being brought onstage at Orchard Park, NY’s Highmark Stadium to cheers from the assembled concertgoers. From there, he launched into his band’s biggest hit — 1998’s “Iris” — with some help from the legendary piano man on keys.

    “And all I can taste is this moment/ And all I can breathe is your life/ And sooner or later, it’s over/ I just don’t wanna miss you tonight/ And I don’t want the world to see me/ ‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand/ When everything’s made to be broken/ I just want you to know who I am,” he wailed on the second verse and subsequent chorus as the crowd enthusiastically sang along.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch the onstage collaboration after the jump.

    Last September, Joel announced he wouldn’t resume his monthly tradition of performing at Madison Square Garden until late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic; he’s currently slated to return to the iconic New York City venue in November for a run of six dates.

    In January, Consequence ranked the singer-songwriter’s “Rosalinda’s Eyes” as one of the top five needle drops in the history of the Freaks and Geeks soundtrack. Showrunner Eric Kripke also named Joel’s songs as some of his favorite soundtrack moments on The Boys in his interview as Consequence’s 2020’s Showrunner of the Year.

    For his part, Rzeznik sat down with Kyle Meredith in June to discuss the Goo Goo Dolls’ 2021 Rarities compilation album as well as their upcoming fourteenth studio set.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

The Cure Simon Gallup

The Cure's Simon Gallup Announces Departure from Band

August 15, 2021

Steve "Zumbi" Gaines of Zion I

R.I.P. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, of Zion I, Dead at 47

August 14, 2021

Fans have their COVID-19 vaccination cards checked before entering the Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden, photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Live Nation Updates COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement at Concerts

August 14, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Outta Town freestyle stream new song music video, photo via YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New "Outta Town" Freestyle: Stream

August 13, 2021

 

charli xcx saweetie jax jones joel corry out out single collaboration stream

Charli XCX and Saweetie Team Up with Jax Jones and Joel Corry on “Out Out”: Stream

August 13, 2021

Kit Harington Drops of Jupiter stream Train cover song video Jimmy Fallon live singing music voice Kit Harrington, photo via NBC

Game of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Covers Train's "Drops of Jupiter" on Fallon: Watch

August 13, 2021

nanci griffith rip obituary grammy winning singer songwriter country folk

R.I.P. Nanci Griffith, Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter Dead at 68

August 13, 2021

The Game Denzel Curry

Rap Song of the Week: Denzel Curry Plays "The Game" on Expert Mode

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Billy Joel Performs "Iris" with Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik at Buffalo Concert: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale