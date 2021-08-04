Menu
Black Sabbath’s Technical Ecstasy to Get Expanded Deluxe Edition Reissue

The "Super Deluxe Edition" includes over 90 minutes of previously unreleased material

August 4, 2021 | 12:14pm ET

    Black Sabbath’s 1976 album Technical Ecstasy is getting the expanded reissue treatment. A new “Super Deluxe Edition” of the album arrives October 1st via BMG.

    The box set features remastered original audio and over 90 minutes of previously unreleased outtakes, alternate mixes, and live tracks. Like the previous Super Deluxe Editions of Vol. 4 and Sabotage, the upcoming Technical Ecstasy reissue also includes a new mix of the album by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree).

    More specifically, the reissue touts eight previously unreleased outtakes and alternative mixes, including different mixes of “You Won’t Change Me” and “Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor,” as well as both outtake and instrumental versions for “She’s Gone.” Rounding out the set it a collection of 10 previously unreleased live cuts from the extensive 1976-77 “Technical Ecstasy World Tour.”

    Technical Ecstasy was divisive among fans upon its release in 1976. A more experimental album for Sabbath, it introduced elements of progressive rock (including keyboards on every track). The album also notably featured drummer Bill Ward’s first lead vocal performance on the ballad “It’s Alright.”

    Ozzy Osbourne admitted in his autobiography, I Am Ozzy, that he had begun to consider leaving the band at this point. Iommi added in his own book, Iron Man, that Black Sabbath’s “decline really started” with Technical Ecstasy, though the LP retains a cult status among hardcore fans.

    “It was especially disappointing for me, as I was involved with the album from start to finish,” Iommi wrote. “But it was just one of those things. It was 1976, it was the time of punk, and there was a whole new generation of kids.”

    Black Sabbath’s Technical Ecstasy reissue is available as a “Super Deluxe” box set (5 LPs and 4 CDs) or as separate vinyl and CD sets via Townsend Music or Amazon. Stream the 2021 remaster of opening track “Back Street Kids” and see the full CD tracklist below.

    Technical Ecstasy Super Deluxe Edition CD Boxset Tracklist:
    Disc One: Original Album 1976 (2021 Remaster)
    01. Back Street Kids
    02. You Won’t Change Me
    03. It’s Alright
    04. Gypsy
    05. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)
    06. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor
    07. She’s Gone
    08. Dirty Women

    Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix
    01. Back Street Kids *
    02. You Won’t Change *
    03. It’s Alright – Mono Version
    04. Gypsy *
    05. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *
    06. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor *
    07. She’s Gone *
    08. Dirty Women *

    Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes
    01. Back Street Kids” – Alternative Mix *
    02. You Won’t Change Me – Alternative Mix *
    03. Gypsy – Alternative Mix *
    04. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) – Alternative Mix *
    05. Rock ’n’ Roll Doctor – Alternative Mix *
    06. She’s Gone – Outtake Version *
    07. Dirty Women – Alternative Mix *
    08. She’s Gone – Instrumental Mix *

    Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77
    01. Symptom of the Universe *
    02. War Pigs *
    03. Gypsy *
    04. Black Sabbath *
    05. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) *
    06. Dirty Women *
    07. Drum Solo / Guitar Solo *
    08. Electric Funeral *
    09. Snowblind *
    10. Children of the Grave *

    * = previously unreleased

