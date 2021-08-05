BLACKPINK Are Getting Their Own Island on Animal Crossing

BLACKPINK (Island) in you area! Today, YG Entertainment announced the K-pop idols will be getting their very own Animal Crossing island.

“#BLACKPINK Island colored in pink is coming to you. Are you ready for a trip to BLACKPINK Island?” YG tweeted from its official Twitter account. The company also shared a 30-second sneak peek of what fans can expect from the exclusive location, including fields of flowers in the group’s signature color palette, coffee shops emblazoned with the BLACKPINK logo, and multiple sets showing off animated recreations of the quartet’s stage costumes. Check out YG’s teaser of BLACKPINK Island below.

The collaboration with the ultra-popular Nintendo game comes as part of the girl group’s celebration of their five-year anniversary as a band. The island is set to be unveiled within the game this coming Friday, August 6th.

According to Bandwagon, Blinks will most likely only be able to visit the island with a special access code obtained in Luna’s Dream Suite (as opposed to regular travel between islands via the Dodo Airline airport). However, more info regarding the island will be available once it officially launches at the end of the week.

Out of BLACKPINK’s four members, Rosé has been busiest as of late, performing weekly stripped-down covers on the Korean variety show Sea of Hope including Paramore’s “The Only Exception,” Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You,” and Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillait’s “Lucky.” Meanwhile, her take on John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” was so good it earned the singer a signature pink guitar and handwritten note from the Sob Rock songwriter himself.

BLACKPINK’s first big-screen feature, the aptly-titled BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE, is also set to hit theaters on August 4th and 8th.

