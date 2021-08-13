Menu
Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Bo Jackson: Stream

With guest spots from Benny the Butcher, ​​Earl Sweatshirt, and Freddie Gibbs

Boldy James, photo by Zhamari Harrison
August 13, 2021 | 12:09pm ET

    Boldy James and The Alchemist’s much-anticipated new album, Bo Jackson, has arrived via ALC Records. Stream the album on Spotify or Apple Music below.

    The latest collaboration between the Detroit rapper and the Los Angeles producer is expectedly great, and includes some high-profile features, including ​​Earl Sweatshirt, Benny the Butcher, and Freddie Gibbs, and more. Spanning 14 tracks, Bo Jackson is a dazzling dose of alternative hip-hop, with The Alchemist’s hazy, laid-back instrumentals acting as a fitting backdrop to Boldy’s moving lyrics.

    The album includes previously-released singles “First 48 Freestyle,” “Turpentine,” and “Steel Wool.” Considering how much music the pair have put out on their own over the past year or so, it’s pretty amazing that they still have such great material left in them, and Bo Jackson testifies to their seemingly endless creativity: “If you release music, whether you realize it or not, you’re not only competing with yourself, but also with everything else that comes out; and the gym’s always open — 24/7,” The Alchemist said in a statement.

    “This new Bo Jackson project means a lot to me because it reflects my growth as an artist,” Boldy added. “I have my own personal favorite moment on the album where my son is telling everyone how I’m not the real Bo Jackson, he is (lol). Overall, I just feel like Alchemist outdid himself once again, and I held my own against such incredible production.”

    Bo Jackson follows Boldy and The Alchemist’s last album together, 2020’s The Price of Tea in China, one of Consequence’s Top 50 Albums of 2020.

    Bo Jackson Artwork:

    Bo Jackson Tracklist:
    01. Double Hockey Sticks
    02. Turpentine
    03. Brickmile to Montana (feat. Benny the Butcher)
    04. E.P.M.D.
    05. Steel Wool
    06. Photographic Memories (feat. Earl Sweatshirt and Roc Marciano)
    07. Speed Trap
    08. Diamond Dallas (feat. Stovegod Cooks)
    09. Flight Risk
    10. Illegal Search and Seizure
    11. Fake Flowers (feat. Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs)
    12. 3rd Person
    13. Another 48 Freestyle

