Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Boldy James and The Alchemist Share New Song “Turpentine/Steel Wool”: Stream

New collaborative LP Bo Jackson features Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Benny the Butcher and more

boldy james the alchemist turpentine steel wool new song music video tracklist bo jackson artwork
Boldy James in “Turpentine/Steel Wool” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
and Follow
August 6, 2021 | 12:57pm ET

    Last month, repeat collaborators Boldy James and The Alchemist shared “First 48 Freestyle,” a teaser for their upcoming album, Bo Jackson. Now, the rapper and producer have unveiled a new video for the songs “Turpentine/Steel Wool,” along with details about the much-anticipated record, which is out August 13th.

    Bo Jackson includes collaborations from Freddie Gibbs, Earl Sweatshirt, Benny the Butcher, Curren$y, Stovegod Cooks, and Roc Marciano. Notably, “First 48 Freestyle” doesn’t appear on the tracklist; instead, the final song is called “Another 48 Freestyle.”

    As for “Turpentine/Steel Wool,” it’s a single music video for two Bo Jackson tracks. The first half is a virtuoso display of bars, as Boldy James raps, “She a ballerina, Boy Meets World after Topanga/ Told me she loved Dirty Dancing, we did the Macarena.” It cuts off before we hear a hook, as the track abruptly revs into “Steel Wool.” This more upbeat number finds James in stunt mode. “These n—–s ain’t cut from my cloth, ’cause I’m steel wool,” he spits.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The music video was directed by Lonewolf, and shows Boldy riding through the desert while wearing a blue shirt for “Turpentine” and red for “Steel Wool.” Check it out below.

    Bo Jackson follows Boldy and The Alchemist’s last album together, The Price of Tea in China, which was named one of Consequences Top 50 Albums of 2020. They also recently worked together on The Alchemist’s April EP, This Thing of Ours, which followed Alfredo, the producer’s fantastic 2020 album with Gibbs.

    Bo Jackson Artwork:

    bo jackson the alchemist boldy james

    Advertisement

    Bo Jackson Tracklist:
    01. Double Hockey Sticks
    02. Turpentine
    03. Brickmile to Montana (feat. Benny the Butcher)
    04. E.P.M.D.
    05. Steel Wool
    06. Photographic Memories (feat. Earl Sweatshirt and Roc Marciano)
    07. Speed Trap
    08. Diamond Dallas (feat. Stovegod Cooks)
    09. Flight Risk
    10. Illegal Search and Seizure
    11. Fake Flowers (feat. Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs)
    12. 3rd Person
    13. Another 48 Freestyle

Latest Stories

CHVRCHES John Carpenter

CHVRCHES and John Carpenter Remix Each Other on "Good Girls" and "Turning the Bones": Stream

August 6, 2021

abstract mindstate new album dreams still inspire EP da hellcat olskool ice-gre back together reunited stream kanye west

Abstract Mindstate Return with New Album Dreams Still Inspire Produced by Kanye West: Stream

August 6, 2021

serj tankian cinematique series stream

System of a Down's Serj Tankian Releases Instrumental Cinematique Series: Stream

August 6, 2021

rico nasty buss new song stream

Rico Nasty Lets Loose New Single "Buss": Stream

August 6, 2021

 

enslaved caravans to the outer worlds ep

Enslaved Announce New Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP, Unleash Title Track: Stream

August 6, 2021

Guns N' Roses new song Absurd

Guns N' Roses Release Studio Version of New Song "Absurd": Stream

August 6, 2021

fugazi into it over it instrument origins

Into It. Over It. Shares Origins of Fugazi Cover "Instrument": Exclusive

August 6, 2021

george harrison all things must pass 50th anniversary edition

George Harrison's All Things Must Pass Gets Massive 50th Anniversary Reissue: Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Boldy James and The Alchemist Share New Song "Turpentine/Steel Wool": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale