Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bon Iver Announce Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th Anniversary Reissue, Fall Concert Dates

Longtime fan Phoebe Bridgers wrote an in-depth essay for the reissue

bon iver 10th anniversary reissue bon iver bon iver fall concert dates phoebe bridgers
Bon Iver, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 16, 2021 | 3:02pm ET

    Bon Iver have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their Grammy-winning self-titled sophomore album, due out January 14th, 2022 via 4AD/Jagjaguwar.

    Available on CD and LP, Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) will include all 10 original tracks, as well as a recording from Justin Vernon and co.’s 2011 live session at AIR Studios. During that performance, they played “Hinnom, TX,” “Wash.,” and “Beth/Rest” off Bon Iver, Blood Bank’s “Babys,” and a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

    A new embossed version of the cover art by Eric Timothy Carlson and an in-depth essay written by longtime Bon Iver fan Phoebe Bridgers will also be included in the reissue. The 2xLP is pressed on white vinyl and will be enclosed in a matte gatefold with silver ink.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To further celebrate the anniversary, Bon Iver will play a pair of shows at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on October 22nd and 23rd that will recreate the album’s original touring production. Tickets for the dates are available to the general public on Friday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, look for tickets on the secondary market via Stubhub.

    Pre-orders for Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

    bon iver 10th anniversary bon iver bon iver reissue artwork

    Bon Iver, Bon Iver (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
    01. Perth
    02. Minnesota, WI
    03. Holocene
    04. Towers
    05. Michicant
    06. Hinnom, TX
    07. Wash.
    08. Calgary
    09. Lisbon, OH
    10. Beth/Rest
    11. Hinnom, TX (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)
    12. Wash. (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)
    13. I Can’t Make You Love Me (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)
    14. Babys (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)
    15. Beth/Rest (AIR Studios – 4AD/Jagjaguwar Session)

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Announces US Tour, Shares Video for "Feel Good" with Wife Denée Segall: Watch

August 16, 2021

Tony Bennett 2021 tour dates canceled live concert cancel fall shows Tony Bennett, photo via Getty

Tony Bennett Cancels Remaining Concerts, Officially Retired from Touring [Updated]

August 12, 2021

Kaytranada 2021 tour dates North American concerts live show gig ticket concert tickets, photo by Liam MacRae

Kaytranada Announces 2021 North American Tour

August 11, 2021

whitney announce 2021 US tour dates

Whitney Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

August 11, 2021

 

lala lala color of the pool music video new single stream north american tour dates

Lala Lala Drops "Color of the Pool," Announces North American Tour: Stream

August 11, 2021

tasha lake superior new song video stream

Tasha Unveils New Song "Lake Superior": Stream

August 11, 2021

yola 2022 tour dates stand for myself

Yola Announces 2022 Headline Tour Dates

August 10, 2021

System of a Down Faith No More Russian Circles shows

System of a Down Announce Additional 2021 Shows with Faith No More and Russian Circles

August 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bon Iver Announce Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th Anniversary Reissue, Fall Concert Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale